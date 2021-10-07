SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A great second half led the Prout boys soccer team to its third straight win last Thursday.
The Crusaders were held scoreless in the first half of a matchup with Scituate before breaking through with three goals in the second half. Jacob Couto tallied two of the goals, and Cameron Fonseca scored the other in a 3-0 win over the Spartans. Goalie Christian Benigno had the clean sheet.
“We changed to a 4-3-3, so we had three strikers up top,” Fonseca said. “That really helped us. Coach had a good message for us at halftime and I think we just came out ready to go. We really worked hard.”
The win moved Prout to 4-2. Since dropping a 7-1 decision to defending league champion Narragansett in the season opener, the Crusaders have won or been close in all their games. Their only loss came in a 3-2 game with Ponaganset. The win streak began with a 3-1 victory over Providence Country Day and continued with an 8-2 win against Rogers.
Prout hoped for this kind of success as it entered the season. Last fall, the Crusaders narrowly missed out on a trip to the Division III semifinals, and they’re led by a whopping 12 seniors this year.
“We have a really good bond with each other and a good sense of family,” Fonseca said. “We know each other really well and we’re really good friends, on and off the field. I think that helps us click on the field.”
Other than a few decent looks, it was quiet first 40 minutes against the Spartans. That extended into the first 10-plus minutes of the second half before Couto broke through. In the 51st minute, Matthew Chofay crossed a deflected rebound to the box, where Couto knocked it home.
Seven minutes late, Fonseca finished on a breakaway to make it 2-0. Benigno made a diving save soon after to keep the shutout intact. Couto scored again in the 73rd minute to put the finishing touches on the victory.
“We started off with some hot teams,” Fonseca said. “The Ponaganset loss was a really good game. The next few, we’ve been winning, things are starting to come together.”
The Crusaders will be back on the field Thursday against Woonsocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.