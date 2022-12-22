By William Geoghegan
Sports Editor
A loss to Georgia State on Sunday will end up as the closing statement on the non-conference portion of the season for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team. The Rams were slated for one more game before Atlantic 10 play, but Thursday’s matchup with Milwaukee was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the URI program. The Rams expect to be back for their Dec. 31 Atlantic 10 opener at Duquesne.
The cancellation of the matchup with Milwaukee was announced on Monday. According to a release from URI, multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID. With conference play looming, the game against Milwaukee will not be played this season.
When the Rams get back on the court, they’ll hit A-10 play with a 4-8 record. They had won two games in a row – including their best of the season against UMass-Lowell – before running into trouble in Atlanta.
The Rams started fast against Georgia State and did not trail in the opening half, but the Panthers made their move with an 8-0 run early in the second half. Later, Rhode Island hit a rough patch with five turnovers in six possessions and Georgia State pushed its lead to 14.
Defense was also a concern for the Rams, as the Panthers made 12 3-pointers while shooting at a 48 percent clip.
Sophomore Brayon Freeman matched his career high with 21 points. He has scored in double figures in nine straight games.
