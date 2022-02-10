The South Kingstown High School girls indoor track team won its first class championship since 2005 on Saturday. The Rebels racked up 88 points to top East Greenwich and Portsmouth for the Medium Schools title in a full day of postseason action at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
North Kingstown’s boys and girls teams also had strong days, taking third place in their respective meets, while Narragansett claimed three gold medals.
Rebels surge to crown; boys take fourth
South Kingstown’s last class meet title was as a member of the Large Schools circuit in 2005. Since changing classification, the Rebels have had strong groups but had never taken the top prize.
The breakthrough win was powered by four first-place finishes and good depth. Tayshia Cary and Arsenia Brown each took gold in one individual event and medaled in another, while also wining relay gold.
Cary placed first in the 55-meter dash in 7.53 seconds, while taking second in the 300 meters. Brown won the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 9.53 seconds and also tied for third in the long jump. Brown and Cary teamed with Ella Arnone and Isabelle McDonald to win the 4x200 realy in 1:53.43. The Rebels also got a first-place finish in the 4x800, with McDonald, Matilda Soffientino, Emma Soffientino and Sofia Caito winning in 10:32.10.
Also for the Rebels, McDonald took second in the 600, Abigail Nowell finished third in the 3,000, Laurel Filiberto finished third in the 600, Emma Soffientino took fourth in the 1,500 and the 1,000 and Emily Derreza finished fifth in the hurdles. The 4x200 team featuring Cary, Filiberto, Mcdonald and Sofia Caito placed second.
The South Kingstown boys team placed fourth in Class B. Ryan Hazard led the Rebels with a gold medal in the shot put, on a throw of 54 feet, 2 inches. He also finished fifth in the weight throw. Antonio Capalbo and Will Ballard earned two individual medals, as well. Capalbo took second in the 1,000 and third in the 600. Ballard finished third in the 1,500 and fourth in the 1,000
Also medaling were Amani Rojee and Jacob Mathews.
Two Rebel relay teams finished second, with the other in fifth. Capalbo, Mathews, Rojee and Brody Shiels did the honors for the second-place squad.
Skipper boys and girls take bronze
North Kingstown paired a few gold medals with solid depth en route to third-place finishes for the boys and girls teams. The boys finished behind La Salle and Bishop Hendricken in Class A, while the girls slotted in after La Salle and Classical in the Large Schools class.
A first-place 4x400 relay team led the boys’ efforts. Cameron Ferrell, Mason Taylor, Jack Toolin and Jake Sullivan finished in 3:38.39 to claim the gold medal. Ethan Wordell added two medals in throwing events, taking third in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw. Sam Northrup took second in the hurdles, Jake Sullivan finished third in the 600 and Liam McGovern finished third in the weight throw. Other medalists were Jackson Borge, Jack Toolin and Shamus Culhane.
Sadie Souls and Brooke Thompson led the way for the girls team. Souls captured first place in the 300 in a time of 42.84 second and also took second in the 55-meter dash. Thompson cleared 5-01 to win the high jump. Tori Chace contributed big points with a third-place finish in the 1,500, another third in the 600 and a fourth place in the 1,000.
Ruby Nunnery chipped in with a silver in the 3,000 and Faith Veasley finished second in the high jump. Elizabeth Mackrell, Abigail Tober and Emma Charpentier also took home medals, as did two relay teams.
Narragansett standouts lead way
The Narragansett girls team won three gold medals en route to a fifth-place finish in the Small Schools class.
Sarah Tetreault won first place in the 55-meter dash in 7.67 seconds. Kylee Bennett took first in the weight throw with a heave of 37-04.50. And the 4x200 relay featuring Tetreault, Jenna Silvestri, Hannah Lopes and Emma Landy took first place in 1:58.14.
Landy added a silver medal in the 55-meter hurdles and Madeleine O’Neill took fifth in the 3,000.
The Mariner boys finished seventh in Class C. Killian Oberheu led the way third a third place in the weight throw and fifth in the shot put. Adam Melnick and Cole Francis medaled in running events, while also teaming with Zachary Previte and George Fogarty to take sixth in the 4x400 relay.
Prout was led by Steven Quinn, who took two medals to lead the boys to 10th place in Class C. Quinn placed second in the 300 and sixth in the 55-meter dash. Blake Sykes finished fifth in the 3,000.
The Prout girls took ninth in Small Schools. Clarissa Panayotti finished fourth in the shot put and Jessica Mastrandrea grabbed fifth in the 600. Two relays featuring Mastrandrea, Sophia Abbott, Isabelle Powers, Meghan Mancini and Laurel McMahon placed third.
Locals medal at freshman states
Three North Kingstown runners and two South Kingston competitors grabbed medals Monday night at the girls freshman state championship.
Elizabeth Mackrell, Jordan Parris and Abigail Senenko all took home bronze medals for North Kingstown, which finished sixth overall. The Skippers also medaled in a relay.
For South Kingstown, Emma Soffientino took second in the 1,500 and Sylva Zalewsky finished fifth in the high jump. The Rebels took ninth.
In the boys freshman championship on Tuesday, North Kingstown finished sixth. Mason Taylor took second in the 300 and fourth in the high jump, while Keaton Diehl and Jackson Webber each grabbed fifth-place medals. The 4x400 relay won gold, with Webber, Diehl, Taylor and Ben Monaco on the track.
Narragansett’s Cole Francis won the 600 and finished second in the 1,500.
