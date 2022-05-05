NARRAGANSETT — The season began for the Narragansett softball team with a 17-1 loss.
A month later, it’s clear that result was not a sign of things to come.
The Mariners have held their own in their move to Division II this season and are sitting at 5-4 in league play heading into the second half of the season. The Mariners won two straight games last week, capped by a 6-3 win over Exeter-West Greenwich on Friday. Even a loss to Prout on Monday had some positives. The Crusaders were the team that blew past the Mariners on opening day. This time, it was a 12-10 game that left the Mariners just short.
“Our team is finally coming together,” senior Livy Waranis said. “The first few games, we were sort of figuring out where everybody was going to play. Now things are starting to click, which is awesome.”
Narragansett’s two-game win streak started with a 10-9 victory over Portsmouth on Thursday. There was less drama on Friday, with the Mariners riding good pitching by Dharma Parks and some big hits to the win over EWG.
EWG scored three early runs to take the lead, but Parks shut the Knights down after the third inning en route to the complete game win.
The Mariners trailed 3-2 in the third inning when they took control. Dylan Bellows legged out an infield hit before Waranis smacked an RBI triple to right field that tied the game. Grace Blessing followed with an RBI single for the lead.
Those two were at it again in the fifth as the Mariners put the game on ice. Waranis singled with outs before Blessing – a budding star as a freshman – cranked a two-run home run over the new temporary fencing at Poirier Field.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well the last two games,” head coach Mark Paliotti said. “Practices have been really good.”
Armed with the 6-3 lead, Parks worked around an early error in the seventh to seal the win. She struck out the next batter, then got help from her defense. Freshman second baseman MacKenzie Gallagher turned a ground ball into a game-ending double play.
“It’s a good bunch of kids,” Paliotti said. “Everybody’s fitting into their role. Every game, it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, somebody’s doing something positive. I can’t wait to see it when we all go positive”
The Mariners will return to action on Thursday when they trek to Newport to visit Rogers.
“We’ll see where we end up,” Paliotti said. “Looking to get to the playoffs and see what we can do.”
