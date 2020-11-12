NORTH KINGSTOWN — In a perfect world, the North Kingstown High School boys soccer team wouldn’t need so many late-game heroics.
But the Skippers at least know what to do when they are in need.
Ryan DeLessio scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute Friday night as the Skippers beat Central 2-1 at the Anthony C. Perry Complex. In their six games this season, they’ve now won late in three of them, scoring decisive goals in the 77th, 79th and 80th minutes.
“I think it’s just fighting to the end,” DeLessio said of the team’s ability to come through in the final moments. “But we should be finishing in the first half. We shouldn’t leave it up to the last minute.”
DeLessio’s tally salvaged what had been an uneven performance. As the team approaches the playoffs with a perfect league record and hopes of contending for the state title, everything that came before the drama was the focus for the coaching staff.
“They’re playing to the end and they’re not giving up, so those are two positive things. But we’re still learning how to manage the rest of the game,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “We haven’t played in over two weeks so maybe there was a little bit of that tonight, but for me, we should be better than that. Central played well. Give them credit. For us, it’s more about making the same kind of mistakes, that you’d like to see guys learn from.”
Every game but the season opener has been decided by one goal. The Skippers are 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Division I play. Their only loss came in non-league action against Portsmouth on Oct. 27.
Friday’s matchup seemed destined to send the Skippers to their first tie of the season. North Kingstown scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute and Central pulled even in the 31st minute. Nearly all of the second half went by without any offense, until the Skippers finally pushed through.
A throw-in by Connor Froberg on the left sideline got into the box. A deflection sent it to the right side, where DeLessio easily finished it. The goal looked very similar to the game-winner against South Kingstown, which also came off a Froberg throw-in and featured a bounce to the scorer on the right.
“The ball bounced out,” DeLessio said. “I knew I had space. I just needed to hit the target. I’m glad we got the win.”
Froberg scored North Kingstown’s first goal off a crossing pass by John Schultz. Kevin Meza had the answer for Central. Filling in for usual starter Pedro Barajas, North Kingstown’s Matt Whitney made six saves to keep the game tied and set his team up for the late goal.
The second half wasn’t without some tense moments, as the Skippers didn’t adjust well to Central’s style of play.
“They’re really good on the ball. I thought we were sort of jumping in or diving instead of staying disciplined and staying in front of them,” Fanning said. “Their movement was really good, too. They might have a player who moves away from their normal position. Our guy kind of stays in his position, so then someone has two guys in their position. Instead of solving that problem, we kind of go ‘Hands off, I’m where I’m supposed to be.’”
The flip side of ending up in so many close games is the experience of it, which could serve the Skippers well in the postseason.
“There are not a lot of playoff games that are going to be won 5-0,” Fanning said. “When you can do that and not be nervous and have experience with it, it can definitely be helpful.”
North Kingstown is set to close out the regular season this week with a game against Bishop Hendricken and Saturday’s finale against defending state champion La Salle. The matchup with La Salle will be instructive in a year without the usual awareness of where the division stands.
“Because we just don’t know what’s going to happen with everybody week to week, we haven’t worried too much about what everyone else is doing,” Fanning said. “One part of it is just getting to that last week – getting there and being healthy. For me, it’s a little fun to have not seen everybody. It kind of builds that mystique of the postseason. I don’t mind that part. I think it’ll make the playoffs a lot of fun.”
And the Skippers hope to have plenty of it themselves.
“We’ve got two big games next week and we need to get things going,” DeLessio said. “We definitely need to play better. I think we have a good shot at states. Just got to get a good seed for the playoffs and hopefully play through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.