SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Longtime Prout girls tennis coach Steven Matzner died last week at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer, and his former players are dedicating their season to him.
The Crusaders wore orange ribbons – a symbol of the fight against leukemia – in their hair for Tuesday’s match against Chariho and will host a fundraiser on Saturday for the Be The Match Foundation.
It’s all in honor of a coach they were proud to play for.
“He was always pretty tough on us, but he was so sweet at the same time,” junior captain Breck O’Connor said. “He was a great coach.”
Matzner came to Prout in 2011. He had also coached at Cranston West and La Salle Academy and was a special education teacher at Cranston West. He had stepped away from the courts on a temporary basis this year, but the team hoped he would be back.
“I was just so sad. It was so shocking,” senior captain Avery Canavan said. “You just immediately feel so bad for his family. We thought he was going to get better. We didn’t know how serious it was.”
Canavan said she’ll remember most Matzner’s heartfelt senior day speeches, a perfect summation of who he was as a coach.
“He would hand-write them on a piece of paper,” she said. “He was very old-fashioned with everything. He had this huge binder he carried around. For senior night, he would write out a speech for every senior. And everyone would cry. They were so personal and thought out. His speeches showed how much he really cared about each individual person.”
His soft-spoken manner and seemingly gentle touch belied his intensity and tennis chops. Matzner led the Crusaders to three consecutive Division II championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The last two seasons, Prout was bumped to the state’s top division after their D-II success. It was a challenge, but Matzner’s steady hand remained.
“I was on the team when we won and then I’ve been also been on the team when we lost every match,” Canavan said. “And I think the way he coached didn’t change at all. He was hard on us but he was not unreasonable. And you could tell he cared a lot.”
While he was away from the team this year, he was always following along, sending messages in the team group chat and congratulating the players for what’s been a successful return to Division II under interim coach Andrew Bevilacqua and assistant coach Sarah Steverman. Prout started the season with four straight wins.
“I definitely think he would be very proud of us,” O’Connor said.
