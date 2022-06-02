SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The single elimination rounds of the Rhode Island high school baseball playoffs can be pretty nerve-wracking.
Less so with Ben Brutti on the mound.
Brutti struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout on Tuesday as South Kingstown beat Lincoln 4-0 in their Division I playoff opener at Old Mountain Field. The second-seeded Rebels are on to the quarterfinal round, where they’ll face La Salle.
Brutti struck out the first seven batters he faced and tossed three perfect innings. An error in the fourth gave Lincoln its first base-runner. Brutti took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, before Giuseppe Lisi delivered a two-out single on a ground ball through the right side of the infield. Lisi was stranded there, as Brutti surged to the finish line. He struck out two in a perfect sixth inning and fanned the side in the seventh to lock up the win.
“It’s very easy when he pitches, especially when he’s throwing strikes,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “It’s just making sure the defense stays awake to make the plays behind him. Can’t say enough about Ben’s performance. The slider was unbelievable again today.”
Brutti pitched with a lead for most of the game. South Kingstown smacked three hits and took advantage of three Lincoln errors in a four-run first inning. Brandon Westerfield started the flurry with a one-out triple. Brutti helped himself with a ground ball that scored Westerfield. Errors on balls in play by Patrick Ruhle and Nolan Urian allowed another run to score. Colin Masseur delivered an RBI single to cap the scoring.
“Four runs in the first, you’re thinking that should be enough when Ben’s on the mound,” Vellone said.
Lisi held off the Rebels the rest of the way, and the Lions helped the cause by cleaning up their defensive issues from the first inning. Some strong plays in the field - including a double play on a throw to the plate from center field by Marcus Mensah - helped the Lions stay within striking distance, but they couldn’t get anything going against Brutti.
“Even though we didn’t score again, we hit the ball hard right at people,” Vellone said. “Credit them for holding us, but we did go up there and swing the bats.”
Masseur and Jonah Monnes led the Rebel attack with two hits apiece. Westerfield, Urian and Brutt had one hit each.
Dating back to the regular season, the Rebels have won eight consecutive games against Division I foes.
“When Ben pitches, you expect to win every game,” Vellone said. “But Eric Lindley has been pitching very well, too. We’ll have Eric and Rian O’Rourke ready to go for Friday. We’ve been playing well. I’ve got to credit Nolan Urian and Jonah Monnes, they’ve really contributed in the bottom of the order as freshmen. They’ve been a pleasant surprise.”
First pitch for Friday’s playoff matchup is set for 4 p.m., at Old Mountain Field.
