South Kingstown product Liam McGill is suiting up closer to home this spring as he draws the curtain down on his collegiate baseball career, filling an area of acute need on the Bryant roster in the process.
The former Rebel joined the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer after a four-year stint at Columbia, where he was a member of the Lions’ 2018 Ivy League championship-winning squad and a three-time all-conference second team selection.
With his arrival in Smithfield, McGill is bringing a level of experience to a Bryant catching corps that sorely desired an older glove behind the plate, with the four remaining backstops on the 2021 roster in either their freshman or sophomore years.
His biggest impact in the first month-and-a-half of the campaign, however, has been with the bat; he is hitting at a team-high .435 clip, further buoyed with 26 runs batted in and four home runs, two of which came in a 15-2 rout of Mount St. Mary’s on March 26.
McGill got to work early on the Mountaineer pitching staff, crushing a Jordan Geber offering over the fence in the first to put the Bulldogs 3-0 up before lighting up Luke Pryor in the seventh with a three-run shot that gave the visitors a 14-2 advantage.
It was the second time this season that McGill drilled a pair of homers, doing so in a hard-luck 9-7 setback to 23rd-ranked West Virginia on Feb. 28 that saw Bryant surrender a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth.
The homestanding Bulldogs took two of three this past weekend from Wagner, claiming 12-1 and 9-3 wins on Thursday and Friday before seeing their nine-game unbeaten run end with a 4-1 setback to the Seahawks in Saturday’s finale to go to 10-8-1 on the year.
Edwards finds scoring touch again
Success at the team level for the Sacred Heart men’s lacrosse team has been thin on the ground this spring, but Wakefield native and La Salle alum Drew Edwards has been a bright spot for the struggling Pioneers.
Eight games into the 2021 campaign, the former Ram has reached double digits in goals for the third straight season, firing home a team-leading 18 markers to date.
Edwards has managed to score in every contest for Sacred Heart to date, with his season-high haul of four not quite enough to get the Pioneers over the line in a 11-10 defeat to Holy Cross on February 27.
It was the third time in his collegiate career that the senior attacker scored four goals in a game, with his previous efforts coming against Bucknell and Stony Brook in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign.
Sacred Heart is currently in the midst of a hold on their schedule due to positive tests within their program, with previously scheduled meetings with Mount St. Mary’s and Hobart rearranged as a knock-on effect.
The 1-7 Pioneers are currently planning to resume play this upcoming Saturday with a home game versus Wagner, before playing the first of their make-up contests the following Wednesday against Mount St. Mary’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.