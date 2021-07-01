The town of South Kingstown’s school committee Monday fired Superintendent Linda Savastano just short of two years on the job. By a unanimous vote of the School Committee, members approved a “separation agreement” that the panel last week told its attorney to negotiate with Savastano. The panel Monday gave no public reasons for asking for her departure, but it is effective immediately. Her separation agreement includes continuing her full pay until Dec. 31 unless she is hired elsewhere and then a reduction schedule follows. In addition, both she and the school committee agree to avoid publicly criticizing each other. The move comes two weeks after Savastano admitted that she was responsible for the release of student directory information to a political group. Do you agree with the School Committee's decision? Let us know in this week's poll question.

You voted: