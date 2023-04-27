The Narragansett softball team is playing well as it hits the thick of its schedule. The Mariners beat Westerly in a 7-6 thriller on Friday and made it two in a row with a 9-5 win over Lincoln on Monday. The Mariners are 3-2 on the year and will host South Kingstown on Thursday.
Online Poll
Will the addition of Fast Ferry service departing from Quonset impact how often you travel to Block Island?
Following a ruling from Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter, Rhode Island Fast Ferry owner Charlie Donadio said this week he hopes to launch his company's summer service from Quonset Point in North Kingstown to Old Harbor on Block Island beginning next year. The legal decision, for now, gives Donadio a victory over competitor Interstate Navigation as well as Block Island officials who attempted the ferry service because of concerns, they said, over public safety with more passengers arriving to the island and the availability of landing space in Old Harbor. If Rhode Island Fast Ferry successfully launches its summer service next year, will it impact how often you travel to Block Island? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
