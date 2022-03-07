PROVIDENCE - North Kingstown withstood a push - then pushed back hard.
After a scoreless first period in game one of the Division II hockey championship series on Saturday at Schneider Arena, the Skippers busted through with a pair of goals in the second, then dominated the third en route to a 5-0 win over Lincoln.
Conall Gately had a hat trick and Braeden Perry delivered a 13-save shutout. Top-seeded North will take a 1-0 series lead into game two on Monday night.
“I was impressed with the way they battled back from a tough start in the first period,” head coach Cody Sellers. “Lincoln came knocking and our boys answered correctly.”
In three regular season meetings, Lincoln played the Skippers tough twice, losing 3-2 on Dec. 19 and again Jan. 15 before North prevailed 3-0 in the most recent meeting on Feb. 5. That last matchup was part of North Kingstown’s 12-game winning streak. Lincoln had a strong finish of its own, winning eight of its final 10 regular season games, before beating Portsmouth in the semifinals.
Saturday’s game had a little bit of all the meetings between the Lions and Skippers. It was nip-and-tuck for a while, but then the Skippers surged.
After the uneventful first period, Gately broke the deadlock with a goal just over five minutes into the second period. Evan Engelhardt assisted. Perry made a save on an open breakaway by Lincoln’s Nathan Turcotte soon after. Gately put the Skippers up 2-0 with just 13 seconds left in the period when he knocked in his own rebound. Max Proulx was credited with an assist.
“When we simplify the game, we reap the rewards,” Sellers said. “When we try to complicate it, we start slow, we start sluggish. When we simplify the game - cycle, give and go, drive the net - the score reflects it.”
The tide was starting to turn, with the Skippers holding a 17-9 advantage in shots on goal, and it continued in the third period. Will Brew scored a power play goal with 8:17 left to make it 3-0. Gately made it a hat trick with 6:44 left, and Jake Rodger scored the fifth and final goal just 18 seconds later.
“As coaches, we came in pretty tough in between the second and third period, to remind them of a word we’ve been warning them about - complacency,” Sellers said. “We knew Lincoln was going to come out hungry, and we touched on momentum. Own the first three minutes of every period, own every line in the neutral zone and get pucks deep. You start to chip and you start to build and it’s just bang, bang, bang - holy cow, it’s 5-0.”
The Skippers ended up doubling Lincoln in shots on goal, 26-13, and Perry stopped every one he saw from the Lions.
“Thankful for Braeden Perry. Another shutout,” Sellers said. “He looked comfortable back there. And just let the firepower roll. It’s awesome to see Conall Gately get a hat trick senior year, first game of the series.”
North will have a shot to win the title on Monday, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m. Lincoln will be looking to get on a familiar path. In the semifinal series they won, the Lions dropped the opener by the same 5-0 score.
“Reminding them that’s exactly how they started their last series,” Sellers said. “Lincoln is deep, they’re going to battle and they have speed. They’re going to be the hardest opponent we’ve ever faced. That’s what we’re telling the guys and they have to be ready for that.”
