PROVIDENCE — A goal-line stand by La Salle stopped a promising beginning for South Kingstown in Saturday’s state semifinal game.
It also seemed to wake up the Rams, and that was bad news for the Rebels.
La Salle took over after the stop and got an 89-yard touchdown three plays later, the beginning of a surge to a 42-3 victory and a berth in the Super Bowl. The Rebels had a few opportunities to get back into the game but couldn’t break through and will now try to regroup for a run in the Division I bracket.
“We had two first and goals from the 5 and we don’t score,” South Kingstown head coach Gerry Zannella said. “Maybe that changes things, maybe not. The pick six was big. They have some great athletes. They spread you out. You have to make open field tackles. I give my guys credit. Most of our guys are out there going both ways. They’re fighting hard every play.”
The Rebels were making their first appearance in the top-tier semifinals since 2015, having delivered a breakthrough season thanks to a stout defense and a persistent ability to make key plays in big moments.
They started down that same kind of path Saturday, forcing the Rams into a turnover on downs on the game’s first possession. The Rebels followed with one of their best drives of the season, converting two third downs and getting big plays from quarterback Rian O’Rourke to Phoenix Sward and Lavell Shepard on a march down the field.
La Salle stopped four straight plays inside the 5-yard line to make the stand. The last snap was a run by Ryan Hazard, who plowed up the middle and stretched the ball out. It crossed the goal-line, but officials ruled that his knee was down before that.
With the bullet dodged, the Rams quickly turned the game around. Dean Varrecchione found a wide open Brady Fisher for an 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Cade Birrell intercepted the two-point conversion try, keeping it 6-0.
Three plays into South Kingstown’s ensuing possession, Jamezell Lassiter picked off an O’Rourke pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.
A Rebel punt set the Rams up at their own 35. One play later, Varrecchione and Dimetri Iafrate connected on a 72-yard touchdown.
Just like that, it was 21-0.
“When you make a mistake against some teams, they get a first down,” Zannella said. “When you make a mistake against La Salle, they get a touchdown.”
A long pass from O’Rourke to Declan Wholey got the Rebels moving again. O’Rourke also connected with Aidan Jones to set the Rebels up at the La Salle 5-yard line. But again, the Rebels were denied. Isaiah Carter picked up three yards on first down but was hit for a loss on second down. A false start penalty and a sack by La Salle put the Rebels in fourth-and-goal at the 15-yard line. Ian Lupoli came on for a field goal and drilled it from 32 yards to make it 21-3.
La Salle punted on its final possession of the first half but quickly got things going again in the second. After a South Kingstown fumble, Varrecchione and Ja’kai Washington connected for a touchdown. Varrecchione added a rushing score in the third quarter and Jared Gibbons broke a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth to finish things off.
While the score was lopsided, the Rebels actually showed some improvement on the offensive side of the ball, following some rough weeks.
“Rian is getting better,” Zannella said. “He’s starting to understand certain things. Things are starting to click.”
The Rebels will try to build on that as they look to the D-I bracket. They’ll have a week off as they await the winner of this week’s game between Central and Burrillville, with the D-I semifinals set for Nov. 20.
“Like I told the kids, you guys have played the toughest teams in the state. You’ve played some very, very good football teams. Nothing to be ashamed of,” Zannella said. “You’ve still got some good football teams down there. They’re tough. We were fortunate against a couple of them and not too fortunate against some others. We’ll see what comes of it.”
