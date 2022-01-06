BOYS BASKETBALL
Prout 73, St. Patrick 33
Prout rolled past St. Patrick on Tuesday night. Chris Pimentel and Brennan Mellor scored 20 points each to lead the Crusaders. Jon Abatiello chipped in 12 points and Will Bussey finished with seven.
BOYS HOCKEY
Narragansett/Chariho 7, West Warwick/EWG 6
The Nariho co-op won a high-scoring affair with WWEWG on Dec. 29. Rob McHugh had a hat trick to lead the Gulls, who also got goals from Mason Kosoriek, Nicolas Keegan, Sean Lyons and J.D. Abbott. Keegan added two assists. Phil Brodeur made 28 saves.
Coventry 5, South Kingstown 1
An early matchup of potential Division III contenders went to Coventry, with the Oakers beating South Kingstown 5-1 on Dec. 29. Eison Nee gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead in the first period, but they wouldn’t score again and Coventry surged over the final two periods. Garrett Kirwin and Colin O’Grady assisted on Nee’s goal.
Portsmouth 4, North Kingstown 1
The Skippers opened their 2022 slate with a loss to Portsmouth on Monday. Marcus Macchioni scored the lone goal for the Skippers, with Bryce Shabo assisting. Braeden Perry made 23 saves in net.
WRESTLING
North Kingstown 50, EWG 30
The Skippers scored a win over Exeter-West Greenwich in a non-league dual meet. Tyler Schartner, Connor Swaim, Noah Turillo, Aidan Zarrella and Joseph Patnaud were victorious for the Skippers, who were also awarded four forfeits.
