The Narragansett High School baseball team won seven of its last nine games in the regular season and kept right on rolling in Tuesday’s playoff opener.
Riding a strong pitching performance by Jacob Koble and plenty of offense, the Mariners cruised past Ponaganset 12-2 in five innings for a berth in the Division II quarterfinals.
“We’ve always been saying we wanted to play our best at the right time, and we’re doing exactly that,” Narragansett head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “Contribtuions up and down the lineup, pitching has improved vastly as the season has gone on. Jacob Koble is our ace and he’s gotten better every single start. Good overall team win. Everybody played a part in it.”
Narragansett will head north to take on Woonsocket - the top seed from D-II-A - on Friday night, with a berth in the semifinals on the line.
From day one, Narragansett expected to be in this range but went through a bumpy first month of the season. Things changed in the second half of the campaign and the big finish included several marquee victories.
Confidence and momentum carried into the postseason. Koble went the full five innings for the win, battling through some traffic on the bases in the early going then settling in.
“He got out of a couple of jams early on, got a couple of double plays,” Van Fechtmann said. “We made plays behind him and his stuff was working. He had some walks early, but after that, he really locked in and got it done.”
The offensive production came from nearly every spot in the lineup as the Mariners steadily broke the game open. Andrew DiBiasio had the biggest hit with a bases-clearing triple. Tyler Poirier went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Peanut Chaloux went 2-for-4. Zander Kent was 2-for-2. The Mariners finished with 10 hits.
Woonsocket went 16-3 as the top team in D-II-A and will present a big challenge, but confidence is still running high for the Mariners.
“One game at a time,” Van Fechtmann said. “We’re playing Woonsocket from the other side of D-II, so we haven’t seen them, but we know they’re a good team. They were the 1 seed. That doesn’t happen by accident. We’ve got to play our best game. We have the confidence if we’re playing our game and playing our best, we can beat anybody in D-II.”
Mt. Pleasant upsets Prout
Prout rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie Tuesday’s playoff game in the sixth inning.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, that would not be the game’s last rally.
Mt. Pleasant came right back with a stunning seven runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 10-3 upset victory over the Crusaders, who entered as the No. 3 seed from Division II-B.
“Being down 3-0 in the sixth and coming back, you figure you have all the momentum,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “But it just got away from us.”
The Crusaders were without three starters due to injury and illness, and found themselves in an uphill battle early on as Mt. Pleasant built a lead.
Prout was feeling good after it’s comeback but momentum faded quickly in the top of the seventh. Mt. Pleasant went up 5-3 before things fell completely apart for the Crusaders. There would be no comeback in the bottom of the seventh as the sixth-seeded Kilties moved on.
The defeat marked a rough ending to a great season for the Crusaders, who went 13-5. There will be some key graduation losses but most of the team will return. A host of underclass men were on the field throughout the year and in Tuesday’s game.
“We’ll be in contention next year,” Cosgrove said. “We had five freshmen starting today. It should be a bright future for the next few years here.”
Mariners in semis
The second-seeded Narragansett boys lacrosse team had a bye through the first round of the Division III playoffs and was set to host Providence Country Day on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time. The winner advances to Saturday’s D-III title game.
Rebels bow out
The South Kingstown girls lacrosse played pretty much everybody tough all season in Division I, and did so again in last week’s quarterfinal matchup. But No. 2 Barrington had too much, pulling away for an 18-8 victory and a berth in the semifinals.
SK tennis makes semis
The South Kingstown boys tennis team advanced to the Division I semifinals with a tight 4-3 win over Lincoln last week. The Rebels were set to face top-seeded La Salle in the semis on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
In Division II boys tennis, North Kingstown and Prout were both ousted in the quarterfinals.
