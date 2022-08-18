WEST WARWICK — Dominant pitching helped the Narragansett Lions grab a 1-0 series lead in the Connie Mack state championship on Thursday night, but Flood Auto Group prevailed in a second pitchers’ duel on Friday to even the series at one game apiece.
Brendan Flaherty pitched a complete game in the series opener as Narragansett won 3-1. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Flood broke it up and pushed a run across. Flaherty responded with a strikeout, then pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the win.
“He never lets us down,” manager Paul Rodman said. “He goes out there, he’s emotion-less and he just takes care of business. He’s unbelievable. He’s got really good command of every single pitch and he’s very smart.”
Narragansett staked Flaherty to a lead right away. Leadoff batter Zach Bianco opened the game by drawing a walk. Flood starting pitcher Nolan LaPerche struck out the next three batters, but not before Bianco stole second and kept running when Flood committed two throwing errors. He scored for the 1-0 lead.
LaPerche settled in from there, but the Lions struck again with two runs in the fifth inning, both coming on a double by Eric Lindley, which scored Bianco and Tyler Poirier.
“That was really big,” Rodman said. “Pretty much all playoffs, he’s been tearing the cover off the ball. He really came through for us. That was the game for us right there.”
On the other side, Narragansett made four errors, but Flaherty was unfazed. He struck out 11 and gave up just three hits. Flood’s first hit came with two outs in the sixth, as Ben Picone plated a run with a single to left field. Flaherty came back with a strikeout to end the threat.
In the seventh, Flaherty struck out the first two batters – then threw a different kind of strike to end the game. With Jude Monti on first, Mason Broomfield hit a base hit to right field. Monti headed for third, and the throw from right field was off target. Flaherty was backing up the play though, and as Monti headed for home, Flaherty fired a laser to the plate, where Colin Masseur applied the tag to end the game.
It was a heads-up play that ended up winning the game.
“His baseball IQ is through the roof,” Rodman said of Flaherty. “He just does the little things so well.”
Narragansett’s pitching was terrific again on Friday. Lindley took a perfect game into the fourth inning. With two outs in the fourth, though, an error, an infield hit, a walk and a two-run single by Jay Pilderian broke the ice.
Narragansett came back with two runs in the fifth. Bianco walked, Gavin Rodman singled and Tyler Poirier knocked an RBI single. An error allowed Rodman to score.
Flood quickly broke the deadlock with a run in the sixth inning as Will Mascena doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Butera. Narragansett put runners on first and third in the sixth but couldn’t score. Poirier hit a two-out single in the seventh but was stranded.
