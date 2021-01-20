Let the games begin.
The state unveiled new youth sports guidelines on Wednesday that will permit games to be played in approved high school winter sports. Teams have been allowed to practice since Jan. 4, but were in a holding pattern for competitions due to an executive order that expired Tuesday.
A new order took effect Wednesday that specifically allows for games and meets to take place in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, gymnastics, indoor track and swimming. Games can start Friday.
“Most importantly, I think we're excited for the kids, for these athletes this year to have this opportunity,” said RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney. “Obviously, it's been a long haul for all of us. I want to give a huge credit to our schools. They've got to implement all these safety protocols and do the work to make the environment safe for kids. We're just trying to do everything we can to support our schools and give these opportunities to kids.”
Modifications will remain in place, including masks. Sports labeled high risk, including football and wrestling, can resume workouts under the current guidance. Football is still slated to have a spring season, while wrestling has been pushed to the last season in the RIIL’s four-season model. The timing is still on track for that model, though football's status as a high-risk sport in the state's guidance would have to change before approval.
“We've got some challenges ahead of us, but that is our intent,” Lunney said. “What we're going to do now is take a look at where we are as a starting point for winter, making this a meaningful season for those kids, and looking at the rest of the school year to put a calendar together and try to accomplish that goal of getting every sport completed this year.”
For approved winter sports, a series of changes took the original start date for practices from Nov. 30 into December and then January. With the Jan. 4 start date, games were initially slated to begin Jan. 15 but the executive order prohibited that and left teams waiting an extra week.
“We all recognize and appreciate that Rhode Island athletes have had to sacrifice a lot during the pandemic, and in recent weeks by not engaging in competitions. Similarly, indoor sports facilities have suffered during the pauses,” said DEM Director Janet Coit, who has led state efforts regulating sports throughout the pandemic. “Although school sports will experience a shortened winter season, we hope that participating in competitive games and meets will benefit our kids’ physical and mental wellness and help them feel more connected to their school communities.”
Schedules may be in flux as schools navigate the restart. Testing for athletes is being encouraged in the new guidance, and Lunney said the majority of schools are instituting testing protocols.
“That's one thing that we're blessed to be able to do in our state – that we have access to tests,” Lunney said. “I think that's a key component for us moving forward, to make sure these environments are as safe as we can make them.”
Fans will not be permitted in on-campus gymnasiums. The RIIL's Principals Committee on Athletics made the decision based on a survey of schools. Off-campus venues like hockey rinks will be able to determine their own limits, based on state guidance.
“Obviously, we want those opportunities for people, but each environment is a little bit different,” Lunney said. “It's a complicated issue. In order to get the games up and running, it's the policy we have in place for now. We'll monitor that as restrictions might loosen or as we get to the end of each season. If there are opportunities for us to allow spectators, then we obviously will.”
The regular season is slated to run until mid-February, with teams playing about half of their usual schedules. Lunney said the boys and girls basketball seasons will likely conclude with the divisional tournaments and that the state tournaments may be canceled due to time constraints and complications with determining seeding.
“We're not planning for a statewide tournament this year,” he said. “I don't think time is going to permit that. There are a lot of factors with the state tournament – how do you qualify, how many teams. We've made the decision that we'll go ahead with divisional tournaments. A lot of these decisions on the end of the season will be made in the next few weeks, but we're really trying to focus on the beginning right now.”
The largely successful fall season was instructive for the league. Continued conversations with regional governing bodies and resources from national organizations have also helped. It's a very different environment compared to last winter and spring, when seasons were canceled.
“In the beginning of this, last winter when we were closing things down and we were thinking about spring, it was all new to us. We were starting from square one,” Lunney said. “As things have gone on, I think we've become a little more confident in what we're doing. And the data is backing up that there's really little to no transmission happening during competition. I think the areas that we really focus on are the bus rides, the sidelines, the locker room areas. We've gotten very confident in how we set up our facilities and our structures to make them as safe as possible. We're tapping into a lot of national and regional resources.”
Lunney credited the RIIL's sports medicine advisory committee, plus state officials like Coit and Sandra Powell at the Department of Health for the collaborative effort to get sports up and running. On the other end, the work of athletic directors, coaches and athletes to make it happen has impressed Lunney.
It's all in service of getting athletes back to their sports, and that can now happen in earnest.
“There are challenges that we're going to have to overcome, but we also know that the benefits outweigh a lot of the challenges,” Lunney said. “The efforts that everyone is putting in right now are a really positive thing for kids. It's not about the elite athletes. We certainly have our share of those, but there are a lot of kids out there who need these teams more than they need them. Just being able to get to this point is a great accomplishment for everyone. Let's hope it goes well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.