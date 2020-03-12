For the first time since 2015, South Kingstown will play for a boys hockey championship.
The Rebels rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 5-2 victory in game three of their semifinal series with Lincoln Tuesday night at the Rhode Island Sports Center to clinch a spot in the Division II title series. They will face East Greenwich in a best-of-three battle for the crown this weekend at Boss Arena.
“One of the best things in the world was riding the bus back home with the guys,” South Kingstown head coach Toby Gibbons said. “They were so happy and they understand that they did something pretty special. Being down 2-0 and they had given up three goals in a row to lose the night before. Basically gave up five straight goals and then scored five straight with our backs against the wall.”
The third-seeded Rebels had started the series with a bang, beating the No. 2 Lions 5-1 in game one on Saturday. They picked up where they left off in Monday’s second game, blasting their way to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Lincoln worked back to make it 3-2 late in the second, tied the game in the third and won in overtime.
That trend also continued as the Lions jumped to the 2-0 lead on Tuesday, in front of a rowdy home crowd.
“We came out really flat and they didn’t,” Gibbons said. “We were just on our heels. Once the second period started, we kind of tweaked the lines a little bit, got a spark and started playing more physical.”
A strong senior class led the charge, as they have all season. Zach Hupf set the tone with a simple check in the neutral zone.
“That kind of got our kids to realize, ‘Ok, that’s how we need to play,’” Gibbons said.
The Rebels also tapped into a piece of their identity. They’ve been one of the more explosive teams in the division all season, strong in general but even stronger when they get on a hot streak.
And when they needed one this time, they delivered.
Curtis Granville got the Rebels on the board 4:12 into the second period when he punched in a rebound of his own shot. Thirty seconds later, Cody Granville set up Andrew Gibbons for the game-tying goal. A minute after that, Bennett Souza hit the post on a shot from the point and Ryan O’Donnell forced in the rebound to give the Rebels their first lead. Ben Collins then scored a power-play goal – his first career tally – off an assist by Andy Sprague to make it 4-2.
The goals came in about five minutes.
“They’re a group of kids that really like each other and really feed off each other,” Toby Gibbons said. “When they’re going good, they’re just so positive and they all start getting positive. We’re also a team that’s fast and we have scoring up and down the lineup. When it’s going well, we can score in bunches.”
Andrew Gibbons set up Ryan O’Donnell for the final goal in the third period, and goalie Ricky Mather finished off two straight scoreless periods to seal the win. He ended up with 20 saves.
“When it was 4-2, Ricky made an unbelievable save on a breakaway,” Toby Gibbons said. “That was huge.”
The usual site of the hockey finals – Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium – became unavailable this week due to a Brown policy relating to the coronavirus. The Rhode Island Interscholastic League switched the Division I and II finals series to Boss Arena – home ice for the Rebels. While the reason for the change is obviously not welcome, it does give the Rebels a unique opportunity.
“Ninety-nine percent of our kids learned to play hockey at Boss and they all played youth hockey there,” Gibbons said. “And our seniors said they were happy that the loss we had in game two wasn’t going to be their last game at Boss.”
The series begins Friday at 6 p.m. Game two is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Game three would be Monday, at a time to be determined.
East Greenwich, seeded fourth, won its semifinal series over No. 8 Cranston West, which had upset top seed Cumberland in the quarterfinals.
