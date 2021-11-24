One day after the North Kingstown High School football team clinched a spot in the Division I Super Bowl, the North Kingstown Jaguars youth program captured four Rhode Island Preteen Football Super Bowl championships on Sunday. The Junior Pee Wee team beat the West Elmwood Intruders, the Pee Wee squad beat the Chariho Cowboys, the Junior Varsity team also topped the Intruders, and the Varsity squad beat the Providence Hawks. The wins gave the Jaguars a clean sweep of the state titles.
