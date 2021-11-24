One day after the North Kingstown High School football team clinched a spot in the Division I Super Bowl, the North Kingstown Jaguars youth program captured four Rhode Island Preteen Football Super Bowl championships on Sunday. The Junior Pee Wee team beat the West Elmwood Intruders, the Pee Wee squad beat the Chariho Cowboys, the Junior Varsity team also topped the Intruders, and the Varsity squad beat the Providence Hawks. The wins gave the Jaguars a clean sweep of the state titles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.