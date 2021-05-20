SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Spring athletes everywhere are thrilled to be back on the field this season.
That’s especially true where there’s tradition to maintain.
The South Kingstown High School baseball team ended up just short of a fourth consecutive trip to the state finals when they were last on the field in 2019. Off to a 4-0 start this season, the Rebels are happy to be on the hunt again.
“Just love being back with the boys,” senior Jack Wentworth said. “It’s been too long. I love seeing all the new guys coming in and doing their jobs. We’re getting the chemistry now, we’ve worked hard at practice and it’s paying off.”
The Rebels lost in the 2019 semifinals, following their 2018 state title. Wentworth, fellow senior Zac Zyons and junior Ben Brutti are the only players still in the fold who were major contributors to those teams. The rest of the Rebels are new to varsity but not new to each other. Many won a district championship with South Kingstown Little League and a junior American Legion state title with Post 39 on their way up the baseball ladder.
“We’ve all played together for about 10 years. It’s been awesome to get everybody together again,” senior Owen Caldwell said. “Most of us were on JV. But we’re coming together as a team and winning as a team. We’re always going to pick each other up.”
The Rebels opened the season with pitchers duel victories over Central and Cranston West, winning both by 3-2 scores. With Ben Brutti working his way back from an injury, Caldwell and senior Andrew Mosher drew the starts in the first two games and pitched well, with help from Zyons and junior Eric Lindley out of the bullpen.
The Rebels got their bats going in their next two games, beating East Providence 8-1 on Saturday then winning 10-0 in mercy-rule fashion on Monday.
“I think we’re hitting the ball a lot better and seeing it better these last two games,” Caldwell said. “The first two games, we had 10 total hits. Coach was getting on us about BP, so we’re finally getting the bats going.”
Monday’s game was at URI’s Bill Beck Field. The Rebels’ home turf at Old Mountain Field is off limits while a new backstop is installed.
The Rebels made themselves at home with three runs in the first inning and another in the second. A six-run explosion in the third inning brought the mercy rule into play and the Rebels clinched it by keeping East Providence off the board. Lindley and Tyler McNamara combined on a two-hit shutout.
The top of the order led the early burst. Zyons started the game with a single and Wentworth followed with a ground-rule double – which might have been a home run at Old Mountain – before sophomore Conor Kelly scored two with a base hit. Caldwell later drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Kelly.
Wentworth tripled in the second inning and scored on a groundout by Kelly.
Caldwell keyed the third-inning surge with a two-run triple to deep right field, which made it 6-0. Zyons had an RBI single, Wentworth drew a bases-loaded walk, Scott Cromack legged out an RBI infield single and Kelly scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 10-0.
Lindley ran into trouble only once as East Providence loaded the bases in the third inning, only to come up empty thanks to a 1-6-3 double play.
Lindley has been a valuable arm for the Rebels in Brutti’s absence. Brutti, a URI commit, is expected back at some point, but depth is developing without him.
Overall, the Rebels are feeling good, but they know there’s work to do.
“It was so long overdue, not being out here,” Wentworth said. “We had to work into it these past few games. Now it’s starting to come along and we’re picking it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.