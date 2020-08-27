Will the Rhode Island Interscholastic League be able to expand its list of fall sports offerings beyond a lineup that right now is limited to boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, and cheerleading?
At the earliest, the fate of football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball (girls and unified) won’t be known until after Aug. 31. The all-important domino that needs to fall stems from what Governor Gina Raimondo’s return-to-school decree will entail. Once that happens, the RIIL will react accordingly shortly thereafter.
For the “please make a decision” crowd that appears to be growing antsy with each passing day, the Interscholastic League has already placed its cards on the table. Earlier this month, a presentation entitled “The Safe Return of Education-Based Athletics” was released and stipulated what fall sports could take place under the state’s Phase 3 ordinance and which fall sports are in the “maybe” category.
If fall sports that have already been labeled as “close contact” sports under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines are deemed too risky to hold, the Interscholastic League plans to shift them to Season 3 of the league’s four-season proposed model for the 2020-21 academic term.
On June 24, Raimondo stated that guidance and rules for school-based athletics would be provided by summer’s end. The RIIL office met with members of the governor’s team a few weeks ago and are expected to circle back sometime this week in hopes of obtaining a better understanding of what is coming down the pike.
“We’ve been consistent all along in saying that we’re not going to get ahead of the governor or the schools and their education plans,” said RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney after Monday’s meeting of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics.
The first day of school was initially scheduled for Aug. 31 but has since been pushed to Sept. 14, a date which the RIIL targeted as the first official day that fall sports teams could begin practicing. As far as the Interscholastic League is concerned, Sept. 14 is still circled in red.
Right now, no school districts or private schools have come forward to the RIIL to say they plan to opt out regardless of what the fall 2020 season may or may not look like. All of the fall sports schedules have been modified as far as what the league will send to the schools, which will then have to iron out pertinent matters such as facility availability and dates/times.
