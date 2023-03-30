At least the Prout softball team knows the drill at this point.
When the Crusaders won the Division II championship in 2018, they were sent up to D-I the next season in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment. Now they’re doing it again, off to the top circuit after winning the D-II title last spring.
That kind of merry-go-round is not ideal and realignment always leaves questions, but Prout’s staff knows the tone they need to set. The Crusaders have a good core of young players and will be ready for the challenge.
“When we moved up the last time, that team still had a good year for themselves,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “They enjoyed the season. They didn’t stress about it. They were just there to play. I had some questions about why we moved up and Mount St. Charles didn’t, but I’m not dwelling on it. We’re a good program, a good school. We should be up. We’ll give it a shot. That’s all we can do.”
Last year’s title run was a memorable one, as Prout won three of its playoff games in walk-off fashion. Enthusiasm and momentum are still going strong, even with some big personnel losses to graduation. And with only one senior this year, DeTroia is viewing this season as the start of a two-year arc for the group in D-I.
“It’s definitely a young team,” DeTroia said. “It’s going to be tough to adjust to Division I, but with this core group of girls, we should be competitive with some of these schools. The good thing is we only lose one senior, so that core group will get a feel of what it’s like to be in this division.”
Among the graduation hits were pitcher Meghan Mancini, shortstop Abby Smith and power-hitting outfielder Ashley Kaiser. A host of young players surrounded them last year, and it’s their team now.
Emily Jacques is the lone senior this year. She’ll pitch and play on the infield. Junior Molly Green returns after starting at catcher all of last season. Juniors Meadow DiIorio and Faith Goddard are also back.
The freshmen who starred last year – Jett Cronin, Emma Manzo, and Alivia Ring – are back and ready for more. The sophomore class includes Maeve McQuarrie, Hannah Paolino and Olivia Monast.
The freshman class features five players who could make an impact.
“I think if we were staying in D-II, we would be competitive but it’s not the same team we had last year,” DeTroia said. “We have some young girls coming in who are going to have to fill some roles, and that’s the way it would have been regardless of which division we were in. We have six or seven strong hitters coming back. The girls that are coming in have a lot of potential. I think they’ll be able to hang and help us out.”
The Crusaders will get a mid-season boost from junior pitcher Giselle Jeffrey, a transfer from Bay View who will have to sit out half the year.
“The girls are ready to play,” DeTroia said. “Win or lose, we’re going to give it a shot. This year will be a year to kind of see where we’re at, make note of what we need to improve on. And if the girls play hard and stick together, I see them making the playoffs.”
Skippers hope to move in right direction
It’s a new year with new opportunities and that’s a good thing for the North Kingstown High School softball program as it tries to regroup from a tough season in 2022.
“We graduated eight seniors, so there’s a lot of opportunity for these kids to jump in and get playing time,” head coach Bill Aquilante said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and they’re all competing. That’s something they’re excited about.”
The Skippers won their first two league games last year, then lost 16 in a row to finish 2-16. The first step on the path out of that is simply to compete, which is something Aquilante is preaching in his second year at the helm.
“I told them that the first goal we set is to learn how to compete in Division I,” Aquilante said. “Before we put a number on the season, win totals, playoffs, we have to learn how to compete. We have to be better at starting games. I had a number jump off the page at me last year. We lost 16 games. In the first innings of those games, we got outscored 38-2. You just can’t overcome that. That sets the tone for everything. Before we get to step two, it’s, ‘Hey, we belong here. Let’s prove we can compete.’”
The fresh start on the roster should help minimize the lingering effects of the struggles. Three seniors and a handful of juniors saw varsity time last year. Otherwise, it’s a new group.
“I’ve always had young teams,” said Aquilante, who had previous stints at Pilgrim and EWG. “It’s not unfamiliar to me. I’m comfortable with it.”
The Skippers are especially young in the pitching circle. Freshmen Mia D’Andrea, Leila Hoskins and Gianna Amedeo will see most of the innings this season.
“All the pitchers are freshmen,” Aquilante said. “We’re going to rotate them all through. I like the multi-pitcher system. They’re all young but they know how to throw. I’ve already talked to them about the challenges they’ll face, pitching against Division I competition all year. They’re up for it. They don’t seem to rattle. That’s good. We’ll try to keep them on an even keel all year.”
Seniors Ava Giguere, Jaiden Harding and Hannah McHale are serving as captains. Juniors Julianna Bucci and Michaela Bucci are back, along with sophomore Bianca Harding. Juniors Madison Bucci and Makayla Falco and sophomore Makayla Paesano were swing players last year. Sophomore Sammie Haun is new to the varsity squad.
Then there are the freshmen. The varsity contingent runs six deep, with several pushing for immediate playing time.
How the lineup will fit together is very much up in the air at this point. Harding and Rosemarie Hayward are catching. Falco and McHale may lead the left side of the infield. Upwards of five players are competing for outfield spots.
“We don’t really have a lot settled in terms of where people are playing,” Aquilante said. “We’ve got about five outfielders who are going to be rotating through. A lot of infielders. We’ll kind of experiment.”
Finding a way to put the bat on the ball is job number one at the plate, particularly with the top-flight pitchers North will face in D-I.
“We made contact at a better rate in our scrimmages, so that’s encouraging,” Aquilante said. “Swing and miss was a problem for us last year. We’ve got to focus on making contact first and then making good contact. That’s something we will get better at as we go through.”
The program logged a win before it even took the field this year when the North Kingstown School Committee approved funding to refurbish the on-campus field at the high school. The Skippers have played at Ryan Park for many years but have been hoping to get back to campus. There is currently a backstop and fenced dugouts, but the field has been used mostly for football practice.
“It’s been in the works for a while and we just needed the public funding,” Aquilante said. “We have a backstop and we have dugouts. The goal is to make it game ready for 2024 and then we add on all the goodies after that – dugouts and the scoreboard. It’s exciting.”
Rebels back to D-II
South Kingstown got forced up to D-I last season and managed to hold its own at times. But the top league has never been the right fit for a town that does not have a fast-pitch softball youth program. The Rebels went 2-16 last season and are back to D-II this year.
The move is a good starting point for the program as it tries to build back up. Now, it’s about learning to play good softball.
“They were disheartened last year. They could see the difference. They felt like they didn’t have a chance, and you can’t play sports like that,” head coach Steve Chadwick said. “I think we will be competitive this year, but we still have to go out and play well.”
The Rebels had big success in D-II not too long ago, winning the title in 2019, but it was driven largely by one group that had grown up playing fast-pitch together. The current squad is more typical for the program, with a mix of players with experience and others who are adjusting to the fast-pitch game on the fly.
“My ninth graders and some of my tenth graders never played fast-pitch before high school,” Chadwick said. “And COVID didn’t help. My seniors came out as sophomores because they didn’t play their freshman year. So it’s been a little tough.”
On the field, the Rebels have been largely undeterred by the challenges, and that should be true again.
Seniors Sarah Jones and Malia Young will lead the way for the Rebels. Jones pitched most of the innings for the Rebels last year, and the D-I experience should help. Young is the team’s starting shortstop and top hitter. Jones and Young are both serving as captains.
Erika Haigh, Keely Grady, Siena Titus, Meghan Boettger and Abby O’Connor played some last year and will be in bigger roles this season. Freshman Abi O’Rourke comes in with fast-pitch experience and will see time right away. A couple of other juniors and freshmen will be in the mix.
“We have some returning players, but we’re young behind Sarah,” Chadwick said. “Hoping some of these kids grow and progress. We kept a lot of kids so we can try to develop the program back up to where we were.”
Pitching and defense will be the major focus.
“Play defense, score a couple of runs and let your pitcher throw the ball. That’s the whole game,” Chadwick said. “We need good pitching. If she pitches well and keeps us in the game, we’ll have a shot.”
Mariners building off postseason run
Narragansett had a decent season last year but turned it into something more in the playoffs. After going 8-10 in the regular season, the Mariners upset West Warwick in the opening round of the D-II playoffs and later made a little run in the losers bracket.
“Last year was pretty special,” head coach Mark Paliotti said. “We were our own worst enemy in a couple of games, but we got into the playoffs and had a great win over West Warwick. The kids got their confidence.”
It was Narragansett’s first taste of playoff success in a few years and it has sparked some momentum for the returning players.
“We’re probably as young as we’ve been in a while, but it’s a nice core of kids,” Paliotti said.
Senior Jessie Boutin and juniors Dharma Parks and Samantha Cronin are the captains for this season. Boutin missed much of last season with an injury but is back to full strength and returning to her spot at catcher. Parks is set to handle most of the pitching duties, as she did last year. Cronin played second base last year but may bounce around a bit this season.
Narragansett got a major boost from its freshman class last year. That group is a year older and ready for more, led by Grace Blessing, Alexa Poirier, MacKenzie Gallagher, Briana Reidy and Avery Shafts. Blessing was the team’s top hitter as a freshman.
“My sophomores, they were amazing last year,” Paliotti said.
The Mariners added a couple of multi-sport standouts in senior Bridget Blessing and sophomore Brooke Caffrey. Blessing plays soccer and basketball and had previously played lacrosse in the spring, but has opted to return to the softball diamond. Caffrey was the number one player for the tennis team in the fall and one of the top scorers on the basketball team in the winter.
A good freshman class has also arrived, led by Payton Abrams.
“With the amount of kids we have, a lot of people are going to be bombing around, mixing and matching,” Paliotti said.
Paliotti will be joined in the dugout by Matt Blessing, the head football coach. With daughters Grace and Bridget on the team, he’s helping out as an assistant.
“I think we’re going to be competitive,” Paliotti said.
