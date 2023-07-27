CRANSTON — The South Kingstown Little League 11-year-old all-stars ran into a couple of powerhouses at the state tournament and saw their great summer come to an end.
Bristol/Warren beat the District 3 champions 13-3 in Saturday’s state tournament opener, and Cumberland prevailed 10-1 win over South in an elimination game on Sunday.
“Obviously, it’s not exactly how we wanted to finish, but at the beginning of the summer, the whole goal was to play more baseball and get better,” manager Chris Ursillo said. “And I feel like, for the most part, that happened.”
The state tournament opportunity was special for the SKLL club, both for the achievements it took to get there and the experience gained from the high-level games. South Kingstown dropped its first game of the summer in lopsided fashion but came back with five consecutive wins, including two straight over East Greenwich to win the district championship.
Given the team’s youth – the roster has just a handful of players who have actually turned 11 years old – it was a remarkable accomplishment. And seeing top-notch competition at states only adds to the experience that the young group has gotten this summer.
“Winning districts was above and beyond anything we could have expected,” Ursillo said. “We got to play basically an extra month of baseball. It was a lot of fun.”
Saturday’s state tournament opener had the look of a slugfest in the early going. Bristol/Warren scored a run in the top of the first inning before South Kingstown came back with three in the bottom half. Joey Richards, Nolan Fitzpatrick, Cooper Vale and Greyson Ursillo all had hits in the early surge, with Vale and Ursillo driving in one run apiece.
Bristol/Warren quickly regained the lead with four runs in the top of the second inning, but this time there was no answer from South. Camp Salisbury pitched three scoreless innings after the rough first frame, keeping South Kingstown off the board the rest of the way. On the other side, Bristol/Warren showcased a deep lineup that consistently put the ball in play. South Kingstown’s defense faltered at times as the game got away. Bristol/Warren scored four more runs in the third inning, then five in the fifth to bring the mercy rule into play.
“We’re in the dugout asking, ‘Where are they in the lineup?’ And they’re in like the 12 spot and guys are taking good swings,” Ursillo said. “They swung it pretty well. It was a tough lineup to pitch against. Then a couple of flares drop, a couple of infield hits. And we don’t help ourselves sometimes – a couple of miscues here and there.”
Reliever Ben Campbell tossed a scoreless fifth inning to finish off the win.
Cumberland also flexed its muscle at the plate on Sunday, putting up 10 runs. South Kingstown couldn’t keep up as its summer ride ended.
“Cumberland was similar to Bristol,” Ursillo said. “Their lineup was strong. Like I told the guys, there’s a reason those four teams were there – you don’t just randomly win districts. But states was just a really cool spot to be in for the guys. I don’t know if they realize it. They were kind of disappointed with the results. But hopefully they see the big picture – just to be in that state tournament was a really big deal for these guys.”
And there’s hope for more to come. With the current group and the addition of a couple of 11-year-olds who are playing with the 12s this summer, next year should be another fun one.
“You never know exactly how it’s going to shake out from one year to the next, but we definitely have the pieces,” Ursillo said. “I’ll be excited to see where it goes.”
