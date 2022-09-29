CRANSTON — The South Kingstown Rebels defeated the Cranston East Thunderbolts 35-14 on Friday night at Cranston Stadium during a Division II-B football showdown.
East struck first when senior Antonello Lucchetti returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and put the ‘Bolts on top 6-0.
“We didn’t want that,” Rebels head coach Gerry Zannella said. “We didn’t want the ball down the middle and the ball worked its way to the middle and bad things happen.”
“But we have a freshman kicker and some lessons are hard learned,” Zannella added. “We tried to instruct him as best we can, thinking we know a little bit. And sometimes when they make mistakes, it proves to hurt a little bit.”
Kai Sorlien not only kicks off, but he is also the Rebel’s field goal kicker.
“He does a nice job,” Zannella said. “He’s going to be a good player for us down the road.”
Next, ‘Bolts junior A’driahn Foreman rushed in a successful two-point conversion and extended the East edge to 8-0.
South Kingstown started its first possession from its own 47, and on first down, running back Phoenix Sward ran for a 16-yard gain.
Then, with 8:20 remaining in the first frame, running back Isiah Carter rushed in a TD from 3 yards out and got the Rebels within 8-6. Next, Amani Boamah ran in a successful two-point conversion and evened the game at 8.
South Kingstown took a 14-8 advantage, a minute and a half into the second quarter, when Sward rushed two yards into pay dirt. Sorlien added the extra point and upped the Rebels advantage to 15-8.
Four minutes later, Sward raced for a 46-yard gain to the East 14. Then, Carter rushed 13 yards to the 1 before quarterback Rian O’Rourke ran a keeper into the end zone and extended the Rebels lead to 22-8.
“Rian’s been throwing the ball very well,” Zannella said. “Tonight we didn’t have to throw very much. The wind seemed to be a factor. But when it was his turn to throw the ball, he put it where it needed to be.”
Just before halftime, O’Rourke passed to Carter for a 16-yard gain to the ‘Bolts 3. Next, Boamah rushed three yards into pay dirt and ballooned the Rebels buffer to 29-8.
South Kingstown received the ball first to start the second half and started from its own 45.
The Rebels used all but one running play on that drive, while killing some time off the clock, and then Boamah rushed into the end zone for his second score of the day, this time from 18 yards away, and increased the South Kingstown lead to 35-8.
“They were able to refocus and pull themselves together and we were able to get the ground game going tonight and do some things that we haven’t been able to do recently,” Zannella said.
The ‘Bolts got their second score with 5:55 remaining in the contest and inched within 35-14 when East quarterback Da’Qwon Foster rushed eight yards for a TD.
South Kingstown improves to 1-1 in the league with the win and 2-1 overall.
“It’s good for us to get going in league play,” Zannella said. “We had a rough week last week versus Woonsocket, but we’re back to 100 percent healthy now. So, we’re fortunate.”
The Rebels host Portsmouth (1-0) next on Friday at 6 p.m. in a league matchup.
“They’re tough,” Zannella said of the Pats. “They’re very good. They’re very disciplined. We have to have a good week in practice and preparation to get over them.”
