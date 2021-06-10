The beat goes on for the North Kingstown High School girls lacrosse team. The Skippers dominated Smithfield 19-0 on Friday then cruised past Chariho 15-6 on Saturday to improve to 10-0 on the season. They are outscoring opponents by about 15 goals per game. The Skippers will face Rogers on Friday in their final league game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.