The South Kingstown girls basketball team is steadily becoming the team it hoped to be.
With an 0-5 start to league play receding quickly in the rearview mirror, the Rebels have won seven straight games, including impressive wins over Barrington last week and Ponaganset this week. Now 7-5, the young Rebels are firmly back in the mix, just what they were hoping for amid the rough start.
“I’m happy for them. From 0-5 and now to be 7-5, it’s great,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “We’re showing that we’re that team that nobody’s going to want to see in the playoffs, if we can keep this going.”
The streak began Jan. 13 with a win over Bay View, a team that has given first-place North Kingstown its toughest tests of the season. The Rebels then beat St. Raphael, East Greenwich and Classical and averaged 71 points per game while doing it.
The schedule got tougher last week, but the streak continued. The Rebels topped a 9-2 Barrington team 56-49 and beat Cranston West 52-48.
Sophie Mahar led the Rebels in the win over Barrington, scoring 16 points. Finley Carr and Abigail McDonald added 11 points each and Malia Young scored nine.
Against Cranston West, the Rebels got 12 points each from Mahar and McDonald, plus 11 from Carr.
Wednesday's win over Ponaganset was the biggest yet. The Rebels prevailed 70-69 in overtime on a 3-pointer by Mahar in the final seconds.
For a team with almost no experience back from that last year but a lot of potential, it was just a matter of time before things would start to click.
“I just think the girls are really starting to buy into the new system and developing some chemistry amongst themselves, as well,” Cruz said. “We’re defending a lot better, we’re rebounding a lot better and we’re sharing the ball. We’re doing a good job of making that extra pass and seeing the court a lot better. They definitely are a lot more comfortable. They’re slowing the game down. A lot of times in the first five games, you saw a lot of rushing. Now they’re going fast but they’re not rushing. They’re seeing the court a lot better.”
But it also wasn’t a guarantee. An 0-5 start is not an easy thing to shake off.
“For them to start off 0-5 and not throw in the towel and not just chalk it up to one of those seasons – I can’t tell you how impressed I am with their resiliency,” Cruz said. “It’s just amazing.”
The message now is to keep going, and it won’t be easy. The stretch run also includes a game against North Kingstown.
“We’re happy, but we haven’t accomplished anything yet,” Cruz said. “We have a tough stretch these last few games. These are some really big games for us.”
RIIL debuts new radio show
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League and iHeartMedia announce the launch of a new radio show, “The Rhode Island High School Sports Show,” which debuted last week. The show airs on NewsRadio 920am and 104.7 FM, WHJJ.
The twice-monthly program, sponsored by Mi-Box of Rhode Island, will focus on a wide array of high school sports, including the weekly score and standings, previews of upcoming matchups and interesting storylines involving local teams. Hosts Andrew Meehan and Nick Marra will interview student-athletes, coaches, administrators and experts about the topics impacting high school sports.
WHJJ Program Director Bill George says, “We are thrilled to be able to expand WHJJ’s sports programming into the realm of high school sports. This show will help give our student athletes some well-deserved accolades and positive exposure to iHeartMedia’s vast on-air and online audience. Andrew and Nick are passionate about sports at all levels, and I know they will deliver a quality show to our listeners.”
Mancini makes pledge
North Kingstown High School football standout Keith Mancini has made a commitment to Assumption College.
The senior had a big season in leading the Skippers to the Division I championship in the fall, returning from an early injury to deliver major production. He caught 11 touchdown passes and finished with 543 yards receiving. He caught two touchdown passes in the Super Bowl win over Central. Mancini also made big contributions on the defensive side of the ball, and was named a second-team all-state defensive back by the Providence Journal.
Assumption plays in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference.
Storm returns
After a COVID-19 pause and subsequent return to play protocols sidelined it for 17 days, the South County Storm girls hockey team returned to the ice on Jan. 26 and dropped a 5-3 decision to Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown.
The Storm will look to get hot down the stretch, with eight games in the final 18 days of the regular season.
Nariho skates to tie
Much like their neighbors in South Kingstown, the Narragansett/Chariho hockey team played to a tie on Friday night. The Gulls and Ponaganset finished in a 4-4 draw after three periods and overtime.
Jacob Correira had two goals to lead the team, with Ben Avedisian and Sean O’Brien chipping in one each.
As of the weekend slate, the Gulls are 5-3-1, one point behind WWEWG for fourth place.
Mariner swim still winning big
Off its division championship last season, the Narragansett swim team hasn’t slowed down this season. With a win over Mt. Hope last week, the Mariners improved to 4-0 on the season. They’ll close the season with matchups against Wheeler, East Providence and Rogers before the postseason begins.
