A standout player from the moment she suited up in a Skipper uniform, Jillian Rogers took her game to a new level this season and had the rest of the state taking notice.
The North Kingstown High School junior was named the Rhode Island girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year last week.
“When I heard she was nominated, I responded to the guy who does the Gatorade program and said, ‘You’ve always asked me in the past, if you had a draft, who would you choose first?’ And I said, ‘It would be her,’” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “She’s the best kid in the state. She can do it all.”
After earning second-team all-state honors last year, Rogers emerged as the top player on the state’s top team this season. She averaged 19 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, plus 3.7 steals per contest. She scored inside and out, and was a driving force of North Kingstown’s fast-paced attack, often seen streaking down the floor ahead of the opposition. She led the Skippers to an undefeated league record in Division I and the D-I title.
“Jillian simply makes the players around her better,” said Tammy Drape, head coach of St. Raphael Academy. “She possesses unique skills as a basketball player.”
In addition to her success on the basketball court, Rogers was a member of the school’s volleyball team in the fall. She has a 3.78 GPA in the classroom. She volunteers as a youth basketball and volleyball coach, and has also tutored middle school students and volunteered as a babysitter.
Rogers is the second North Kingstown girls basketball player to win the Gatorade award, joining Taylor Buckley in 2013-14. She is also the second Skipper to be honored this school year; Abby Ryno was the girls volleyball player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.