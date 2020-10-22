NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown girls soccer team was one of the first high school fall sports squads in Rhode Island to be impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting RIIL protocols.
Near the end of offseason workouts in September, four players tested positive. All are doing well, with the player who was most affected now working her way back, coach Mark D’Arezzo said. The team quarantined for two weeks and had no additional cases.
With attention turned to soccer, the Skippers were a little late in starting official practices, but their season opener was only a few days later than other teams around the state. And it was welcome, given the uncertainty of fall sports in the summer, the team’s quarantine and players’ concern for their teammates.
“We’re glad to be out here,” D’Arezzo said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen, especially when that happened. Their last summer practice together and four of them tested positive. We were one of the first teams to be quarantined, so we were a couple of weeks behind, but it’s good to be out on the field.”
North Kingstown is 1-1 in league play, with a non-league tie also on the ledger. The evenly mixed results are not unexpected for a team that lost 12 seniors from last year’s club, which lost in the Division I semifinals.
“We’re still trying to put it together,” D’Arezzo said. “We’ve got a good nucleus. We’re just trying to get the new players up to speed.”
The season began with a 4-2 win over Coventry. Prout played the Skippers to a 1-1 tie in non-league action last Wednesday. On Saturday, Cranston West beat them 3-2 at the Anthony C. Perry Complex.
“We lost our goalie, our whole defense, our two center-mids,” D’Arezzo said. “It’s kind of a new team. I’ll call it a rebuild year, but we have a good nucleus. It’s just getting the depth, getting everybody up to speed.”
Saturday’s game was scoreless into the opening minutes of the second half, when the Falcons scored on a free kick by Angela Marses. In the 51st minute, they struck again as Riley Welch finished on a breakaway to make it 2-0.
The Skippers got on the board four minutes later as Haleigh Ward converted a penalty kick for a handball in the box. But the Falcons returned the favor, with a North Kingstown handball leading to a penalty kick goal by Marses.
Ward led one last comeback push for the Skippers with a header off a free kick in the 75th minute that made it 3-2. Ward took a free kick in the 80th minute from 25 yards out, but it sailed high.
“It was just a battle tonight,” D’Arezzo said. “It always is, every time we play them. They’re physical. We were pretty good. We were right in the game tonight. It’s just the little things that they’ll learn.”
Next up for the Skippers is a rivalry tilt against a team in a similar position. Defending champ South Kingstown comes to town Friday night with a new-look squad for a 6:30 p.m. game.
