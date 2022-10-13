SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Last year’s run to the state title did not follow a straight line, so the South Kingstown volleyball team knows the importance of meeting challenges and improving within a season.
Bouncing back from a loss and adjusting to a lineup tweak with three matches in four days was the latest hurdle for the Rebels. Following a tough 3-2 defeat the week before, they posted three straight victories last week, capped by a sweep of upset-minded Classical last Thursday night.
“I tell the girls, it’s a slow slope up,” head coach Iain McCoy said. “We want to play our best in the championship. I think we’re getting there. These type of matches are huge as stepping stones for us.”
The busy week put the defending champion Rebels at 8-2 on the year. The losses came to North Kingstown and East Greenwich. They are the only team that has beaten La Salle so far this season.
The occasional small bumps are all part of the process as a mix of experienced players and newcomers jells together.
“It’s definitely a difference,” senior Natalia McNeal said. “We lost some really good seniors from last year. But we have a pretty strong team this year. The players who didn’t play last year, they’re getting better and they’re ready to go.”
The lineup change was also a big step. The Rebels were running a 5-2 system, with McNeal and foreign exchange student Gaia Coppelli both handling setting duties. They’re now using a 6-1, with Coppelli setting and McNeal switching to a hitter position.
“It’s tough because Nat was an all-state setter last year. She’s great. But Gaia has come in here and been unbelievable,” McCoy said. “Natalie, it’s a testament to her character. That’s why she’s a captain. She’s such an amazing human on top of being a good volleyball player. I told her what was happening and she accepted the role. Last night, she had 10 aces and 11 kills. She’s doing a great job.”
The Rebels followed up their loss to East Greenwich with a sweep of Cranston West. They took the long ride up to Mount St. Charles last Wednesday and won 3-1.
Against Classical, the Rebels rolled to a 25-11 win in the first set before encountering some twists and turns in the next two sets. South led 24-28 in the second set before the Purple staved off six set points and tied the score at 24-24. The Purple got to set point themselves at 26-25, but the Rebels followed with a comeback of their own. A service error tied the score before McNeal put down consecutive kills to close out a 28-26 win.
“Lot of heart, lot of effort,” McCoy said. “Three games in four days was tough. It was a grind. Classical is very good at serving and they don’t let balls fall. We have more skill, but when a team does what they do, you have to match the effort and step up. Credit to Classical and how hard they played.”
Neither team could pull away in the third set until South Kingstown broke a 13-13 deadlock with six straight points. McNeal had two aces, Sierra Thompson had a block and Coppelli scored on a tip over the net.
“It’s more just coming together as a team and re-focusing,” McNeal said. “It’s just about trusting each other.”
Classical came back again before a kill by Ava Brock, and an ace by Coppelli got the Rebels to match point. The Purple made it 24-23, but a serve into the net gave South the victory.
“I think right now, we’re still working a lot through hesitation and being afraid to fail. There’s a lot of hesitation swings where we’re not executing, or the set isn’t there so we hit low into the block, or a dig, we’re not moving as much,” McCoy said. “They had such a set lineup for that championship team last year, so a lot of these girls weren’t in these situations. It’s good learning in the grind to play at a high level and not make errors. We had a set last night where we really cleaned it up and we won 25-7. But a couple of the sets tonight, you make a mistake and then it becomes two or three errors because of the lack of experience. But it’s getting better.”
After this week, the Rebels will hit the home stretch of their season, with rematches against their division rivals. The slate includes matchups with La Salle and North Kingstown to close out the campaign.
