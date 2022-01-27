NARRAGANSETT — Recent losses to upper echelon teams provided some positives for the Narragansett boys basketball team.
But it was nice to find some positives in a win, too.
After close losses to La Salle and Central, the Mariners pulled away from Portsmouth and held on down the stretch for a 56-50 win on Friday night.
“It was tight most of the way,” Narragansett head coach Phil Rattenni said. “We switched up our defenses and played a little more man-to-man. We spent a little more time focusing on [Calvin Lucenti and Benny Hurd], the top options for them. The guys came together and started playing a little better in the second half and in the fourth quarter especially.”
The victory moved the Mariners to 4-5 in league play. Since returning from a COVID-19 pause in early January, the Mariners have hung tough with Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Central, while beating East Providence, East Greenwich and Portsmouth. Now in their second year in Division I, they are holding their own.
“Definitely happy with the way the season is going and the way the guys are competing,” Rattenni said. “They show up every day with short-term memories after a loss and they’re ready to build off things and get better as go further and further. We’re competing and we’re doing it the right way.”
The matchup with Portsmouth was a meeting of former Division II powerhouses. Portsmouth won the 2020 and 2021 D-II crowns, while Narragansett was the champion in 2018.
They looked to be on similar footing on Friday until a big finish to the first half by the Mariners. Tyler Poirier hit a 3-pointer before Matt Calabro scored five straight points in the final 36 seconds, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, that put the Mariners up 27-21.
Portsmouth worked back within three in the third quarter before another flurry by the Mariners. Mekhi Wilson scored inside, Calabro converted a putback and Peanut Chaloux hit a short jumper to send the Mariners to the fourth quarter with a 42-35 lead.
The run continued in the fourth quarter, with Calabro scoring on a drive and Chase Flint hitting a runner in the lane to give the Mariners a 46-35 advantage. Chaloux buried 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions soon after to make it 52-37 with 4:41 remaining.
The Patriots made things interesting with an 11-0 run, which cut the lead to four into the final minute. The Mariners killed some clock on their next possession but missed a 3-pointer. Poirier came up with one of the plays of the game when he snagged an offensive rebound, keeping possession for the Mariners, with the shot clock off. Portsmouth was forced to foul and Chaloux sank a pair of free throws to get the lead back to six and secure the win.
Poirier finished with 13 points and a double-double on the same day he was named an all-state wide receiver by the Providence Journal.
“This was Tyler’s first game back after some COVID issues and an injury. It’s good to get him back,” Rattenni said. “Huge rebound at the end. That was one of the most important plays of the game. And really, he kept us in it offensively in the first half, which is not really his thing, just getting second chance points and even banking in a 3.”
Chaloux and Calabro led the Mariners with 15 points each, typical lines for the senior standouts.
“They’re getting into that 10 to 15 point range every night,” Rattenni said. “One or the other seems to hight a big shot or two when we need it. They’re playing well. They make us tick.”
Back in action this week, the Mariners faced a Smithfield team that profiles as another top contender. The Sentinels outlasted the Mariners for a 47-39 win on Monday.
Narragansett was slated to visit Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday. The schedule never really lightens up in D-I, but the Mariners will be up for the challenge.
“I’m not going to use the contender word, but I would say there’s definitely room for improvement,” Rattenni said. “We tend to start beating ourselves at times. We need to be a little more consistent with what we do, get into that habit of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Sometimes, we’ve played well and lost. But we’ve also found ways to win games when we don’t play our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.