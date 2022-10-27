SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A terrific performance in a playoff atmosphere was missing just one thing.
The South Kingstown boys soccer team couldn’t find the net and settled for a scoreless draw with Bishop Hendricken in a key Division I game Monday at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“Our system that we chose to play to counter Hendricken worked phenomenally. If we played another 80 minutes, I don’t know if they would have scored,” South Kingstown coach Alex Armstrong said. “We got all the balls into the area that we wanted. We attacked it the way we wanted. I don’t know if it was the wet surface of some nerves, but we just lacked that little extra bit of composure to take an extra touch and finish those opportunities.”
The tie put the Rebels at 7-2-3 on the year with two games remaining. They were set to face Central on Wednesday before closing out the season with a marquee game against first-place North Kingstown on Friday night. A win over Hendricken would have likely locked up the No. 3 seed for the playoffs, but the Hawks held onto that standing for another day. The Rebels would still be in contention for it with a good finish, or they could end up in the No. 4 slot.
When the postseason rolls around, the Rebels will already be used to high-stakes games. The tilt with the Hawks was physical, intense and fast-paced – and it wasn’t the first such matchup.
“Barrington last week, we didn’t expect that to be a playoff feel game, but all of a sudden, we found ourselves 1-1 on a bad surface over there,” Armstrong said. “But we pulled it out. That was our first playoff feel game and this was another playoff feel game tonight. I think it’s a good experience for the boys. They do have a lot of playoff experience, but this helps, too.”
Both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock in Monday’s game, but it was easier said than done. The Rebels knocked on the door for much of the second half but couldn’t convert. Among the good chances were a beautiful cross for a shot by Dan Banks that went high and a series of corner kicks that were just missing the finishing touch.
The South Kingstown defense was strong at the other end in front of goalie Fisher Nadeau, who logged the clean sheet.
“I’m proud of my guys for going out there and really trying to win the game. Hendricken, with about 15 minutes left, kind of sat in. I’m proud of my boys for continuing to generate some chances,” Armstrong said. “We played the system phenomenally and we built confidence in the system moving forward into playoffs.”
Putting shots into the net may be the final piece to the puzzle, and the Rebels will try to get rolling in their final two games.
“We’ll look how Central plays and try to counter their plan, and we’ll do the same with NK,” Armstrong said. “That’s what we always do – we have personnel that’s very good at following a game plan. We just need that extra little bit of personality going into the playoffs. That’s all we need. We’re locked in on the system. We just need that extra personality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.