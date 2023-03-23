Leading scorer Ishmael Leggett is one of three URI players who have recently entered the transfer portal. Another, Brayon Freeman, was already there after his dismissal from the team in February.
Leggett announced his move last week, though he did keep open the possibility of staying at URI.
Power forward Abdou Samb and guard Sebastian Thomas are also in the portal.
Leggett was Rhody’s boldest bright spot this year. A holdover from David Cox’s time at the helm, he opted to stay in Kingston when Archie Miller was hired and he blossomed in his junior season. Leggett averaged 16.4 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also ranked second on the team in assists.
Leggett looked like a foundational piece for Miller, but the opportunity to move into a higher level of the college hoops world may be too good to pass up. Leggett has reportedly been in contact with several power conference programs, including Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Thomas led URI in assists this season. The Rhode Island native and Bishop Hendricken graduate came off the bench for much of the year before taking on a bigger role once Freeman was dismissed. He averaged 5.9 points per game.
Samb, also a holdover from the previous regime, had not played a minute of college basketball this season. He showed some good flashes before encountering a rough patch toward the end of the year. He averaged 3.6 points per game.
Miller and URI have been active on the import side of the transfer portal, making reported contact with dozens of players over the past few weeks.
URI went 9-22 in Miller’s first year at the helm.
