SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Even a prime get-right game wasn’t enough to stop Rhode Island’s slide.
URI’s January matchup with UMass was perhaps its best performance of the year, but its February rematch fell into the same black hole that is threatening to swallow up URI’s season. The Minutemen built a lead in the first half and found little resistance in adding to it after halftime en route to a 78-67 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center. It’s the fifth consecutive loss for the Rams.
“Our preparation over these last three games has been top notch. Our energy at practice has been top notch. Figuring out what exactly is happening once we get on the floor in the game - it’s up to me to figure that out,” URI head coach David Cox said. “These guys are continuing to play hard, continuing to play together. But it’s not clicking, particularly at the offensive end. We’ve had some major, major struggles in our last five games.”
Rhody was on its way to a 3-1 Atlantic 10 start when it went to Amherst and beat the Minutemen 81-68 on Jan. 15. That was just three weeks ago, but much has changed since - and those three weeks may define the season in Kingston. The Rams fell to 12-9 overall and 3-6 in A-10 play. UMass came in at 2-6 in the league.
“You can’t just put it into today,” Cox said. “We’ve been unfortunately trending in this direction. The last three or four games, our offensive production has hurt us and today, I think it finally caught up to our defense. Our defense has been stellar, even throughout the losing streak. It finally broke a little bit today. And it happens. When you’re so inefficient on the offensive end, sometimes it wears on your defensive consistency and ability to stay locked. And I thought that hurt us today.”
URI committed a season-high 20 turnovers, largely canceling out a decent shooting day and preventing itself from sustaining much of anything, particularly in the second half. URI’s best run after the break was five straight points. At the other end, URI allowed UMass to shoot 49 percent in the second half, including five 3-pointers. Rhode Island native T.J. Weeks scored a career-high 30 points for the Minutemen.
Two consecutive Antwan Walker dunks in the first half had the home crowd buzzing and the home team up by eight points. That would turn out to be a high-water mark and not a sign of things to come. The Rams promptly went 6:24 without a field goal and watched UMass build a six-point halftime lead.
“Offensively, we’ve got to take care of the ball,” Cox said. “We have way too many unforced turnovers. We want to play with pace but we don’t want to play as fast as we’re playing. We’re making some fast decisions that are wrong decisions.”
URI made eight of its first 12 shots in the second half but instead of a fueling comeback, it had the Rams just treading water. Their defense faltered over the same stretch, as UMass got a series of open looks in the first seven minutes of the half and made a lot of them.
When the Rams eventually cooled off, they sunk, and turnovers remained a constant. After a steal and layup by Ishmael Leggett made it 60-56 with 8:58 left, Rhody hit another costly drought, going six minutes without a field goal. The Minutemen turned that dry spell into a 13-1 run that put the game away.
The struggles came against a UMass team that ranks last in the A-10 in points allowed and last in defensive field goal percentage. In the January meeting, the Rams dominated inside, with a 46-8 advantage in points in the paint. The Minutemen countered that with a zone defense and made up ground on their own end, with the gap at just six points this time.
“Our first 16 games, we were one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. Great shot selection, we were moving the ball around, getting what we wanted,” Cox said. “For the last five games, that has failed us. Our defense has kept us in ball games, and even our defense today probably took a hit.”
Leggett had a career-high 21 points in the loss. Makhi Mitchell had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Walker added 13 points off the bench.
The five-game losing streak is URI’s longest since 2018-19. That five-game slide gave way to a six-game winning streak. Pulling off a similar feat this year would require an even bigger jolt, with the Rams due to face powerhouses VCU, Davidson and Dayton in their next three games.
“I’m sure people are kind of on us right now, media and fan base, about these last five games, as they should be,” Cox said. “But I hope you guys also recognize the fact that we’re out there working. We’re grinding, we’re trying to figure it out. And we will continue to do that. I trust this group. I love this group. We’re going to continue to battle. We’ve just got to clean some things up.”
“We’ll figure it out as a team, as a collective,” Leggett said. “There are a lot of things that need to be addressed and they will be addressed. I have full faith in my coaching staff and my guys around me that we’ll figure it out one way or another. If there’s a conversation that needs to be had, it’ll be had. We’ll keep pushing. We’ll never break.”
