PROVIDENCE — “Well, boys,” Kevin Gormley said to the players on the dugout rail. “Gotta make the move I didn’t want to make.”
With that, the North Kingstown baseball coach walked to the pitchers mound, reluctantly ready to make perhaps the final decision of his coaching career. Son T.J. walked in from shortstop. They met at the mound.
“He looked me, and I was like, ‘Yep, let’s go,’” T.J. Gormley said.
Not five minutes later, they were celebrating in the same spot. It was, in fact, the final decision of a coaching career.
And it was the right one. The Gormleys went out with another title.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” T.J. said. “It’s unreal right now.”
Kevin had told his players and coaches early on that this would be his final season at the helm. His daughter, Meghan, will play her final season with the Brown University softball team next spring, and T.J. will begin his baseball career at Maine. After two stints with the Skippers, he wants to go back to being a fan. And departing alongside T.J. and his classmates – many of whom Kevin coached from the time they were 6 or 7 years old – was perfect.
“I told these guys at the beginning of the year. I told the parents at the first parent meeting,” Kevin said. “I’ve done my time. I love it. I want to watch Meghan play her senior year. I want to have the opportunity to hopefully go watch T.J. play at Maine. And it’s stressful. It means a lot, but it takes a lot out of me. It’s a grind for me. It shouldn’t be. And I tried this year to pull back a little bit. But there’s just a lot of sleepless nights. That’s how I’m wired.”
Leaving on a championship note was always a possibility, but this particular route to it seemed to have been taken off the table back in the fall, the moment T.J. hit the turf in a Friday night football matchup. His shoulder was hurt, and he needed surgery. A long winter of rehab got him back up to speed just in time for his final high school baseball season, but not for the mound. He would start the season at designated hitter. He quickly worked his way back to shortstop. The arm looked better and better as the season went on. But he didn’t throw a single pitch.
He kept asking about it, though, some part of him perhaps knowing that he would be needed. The year before, he had pitched as a closer for the Skippers. He got the final out of the championship-clinching win.
“He kept on bugging me – can I please throw a bullpen?,” Kevin said. “And I was just like, ‘Why? Why? What benefit is it?’ And he said, ‘Well, we might need it.’ He kept on bugging me, kept on bugging me.”
Finally, in the days leading up to the championship series, Kevin relented.
“He threw a couple of bullpens,” Kevin said. “Right after the Portsmouth series, he threw a simulated inning against live batters. He did OK. Certainly his fastball wasn’t what it was last year. But if I’m going to go down, I’m going to go down with a competitor. He is the best competitor I’ve ever coached, and I say that as his coach, not his dad. He is a grinder.”
In a perfect world, the decision wouldn’t have been necessary. The Skippers had nearly won the game an inning earlier, but there was more work to be done. The bases were loaded in the bottom of the eighth, the tying run on first base. This was exactly the break-glass-in-case-of-emergency situation that the coach didn’t want to find himself in.
What happened next will go down in North Kingstown baseball history – and Gormley family history. One pitch, double play. Two batters later, the third out. And a title.
It was a storybook finish, but not necessarily one Kevin ever pictured, even when T.J. was in the stands for other championship appearances. It’s not easy coaching your kid.
“It’s funny. I talk about it all the time with him playing for me – sometimes I wish he was a hockey player,” Kevin said. “But he always loved it. My wife Jen and I were talking about it the other day. We have videos of him hitting balls in the backyard. He took to it. I can remember, his first Double A game, he got hit right in the face. He was pitching. I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have to go home.’ Maybe a couple of tears. And he just goes like this – give me the ball. And I remember thinking, ‘We might have something here.’”
Father and son depart together after putting quite a stamp on the program. Kevin was at the reins from 2003 to 2014, a stretch that saw the Skippers go 170-46 in regular season games. They were state runner-up five times in that span. Gormley stepped away for health reasons, before returning in 2019. After one down year and the canceled 2020 season, the Skippers broke through for their titles.
“We went from bridesmaid never a bride, to now, our cup is over-flowing,” he said. “I don’t know what to say. I never thought it was going to happen. If you stick with something, you do it the right way, you work hard, and you surround yourself with good people, good things happen.”
