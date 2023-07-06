SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Shut out by rival Newport on Friday night, the Ocean State Waves came through with an emphatic response in a rematch on Saturday at Old Mountain Field.
A 10-run explosion in the sixth inning powered the Waves to their highest-scoring game of the summer and their largest margin of victory in a 14-4 win over the Gulls.
“This series means a lot to everybody around here,” Waves catcher Jackson Phinney said. “This is our first win against Newport this year so it feels good to get it, especially in a big way, putting up a 10-spot in one inning, 14 runs. It was great to see.”
It was Ocean State’s first salvo in the Pell Bridge Series, after Newport had won the first two matchups of the season. The series is shaping up as more than just a rivalry affair this summer, with Newport boasting the best record in the league, and Ocean State sitting in second place behind the Gulls in the NECBL’s Coastal Division. The Gulls have won nine of their last 10, with the Waves as the only team to trip them up.
“It’s huge, especially going into some tough games coming up,” Phinney said. “I think we have some momentum.”
Newport won Friday’s game at Cardines Field by a 3-0 score. Kevin Seitter pitched six scoreless innings for the Gulls and the bullpen finished off the shutout. Two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth were enough to put the Gulls in control. Joe Cinnella, Brooks Ey and Alex Logusch pitched well for the Waves, but their efforts weren’t enough.
It was the first time the Waves had been shut out since their third game of the season, but it didn’t knock them off course. In face, it was a confidence-building performance.
“I think yesterday, postgame, [manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar] was adamant with us that that game was what a good college baseball game looks like,” Phinney said. “It didn’t feel like a loss. It felt like we were right in there. I think that helped us get off to a good start tonight.”
The answer was impressive. The Waves and Gulls went back and forth in the middle innings of Saturday’s game. Newport tied the score at 4-4 in the top of the sixth, but it wouldn’t stay like that for long. Fourteen batters came to the plate as the Waves pounded out eight hits – including two home runs – and piled up 10 runs.
Brodey Heaton hit a solo home run to start the inning. Phinney crushed a two-run shot later in the inning.
“First one of the summer,” Phinney said. “Getting comfortable here. Hopefully keep it rolling.”
Heaton, Drew Holderbach and Matthew Graveline had RBI singles as the merry-go-round kept going. David Mershon’s two-run double provided the exclamation point.
“Hitting is contagious, as they say,” Phinney said. “It was good to see everybody get going right there. It was awesome to see.”
The Waves cruised from there as Parker Bard tossed two scoreless innings of relief and Brad Lombardi pitched a perfect ninth to finish off the victory.
Graveline finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, Holderbach was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Phinney went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Heaton also went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.