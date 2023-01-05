WESTERLY — Chariho kept it from being a South Kingstown sweep at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament, turning back the Rebel boys 53-45 to win the tournament title.
“It came down to us turning them over and getting out in transition,” Chariho coach Corey Downey said. “We turned them over in the fourth quarter and I thought that was big. This team has been able to make a play when they need to.”
The Chargers trailed 36-35 at the end of the third quarter, having squandered a 12-point lead — they scored just six points in span of more than 13 minutes across the second and third periods.
“We just went into a huge lull in the third quarter,” Downey said.
Chariho broke out early in the fourth quarter by scoring the first nine points to take a 44-36 lead. Kyle McGovern had six of his eight points in the spurt as the Chargers were able to get out and run.
“Coach told me I needed to step up and I finally did,” McGovern said. “Transition is our best way to score. I was struggling in the first, second and third quarters. I just tried to keep going.”
Chariho (6-2) pushed the lead to five points, 48-43, on a putback by Jeremiah Graham with 2:03 left.
Griffin Sward answered on the other end for South (3-5) to make it 48-45 with 1:52 remaining.
Graham then scored on an Euro-step layup in transition. Chariho freshman Dylan Dugas followed with a huge block on the other end, and Graham once again got loose in transition to score on a layup to put the Chargers up 52-45 with 1:18 left.
“When Jeremiah gets downhill in transition he is so difficult to stop,” Downey said.
The teams traded turnovers after Graham’s basket and Riley Reed’s free throw with 35 seconds left put it out of reach at 53-45.
Graham finished with 18 points, nine in the fourth quarter, and eight rebounds to earn the tournament’s Mark Mitchell MVP award. Mitchell played in the tournament’s early years and was a player and coach at Stonington. He was the first firefighter in the history of the Pawcatuck Fire Department to die in the line of duty, in 1994.
“I think defensively we focused on what we needed to focus on,” Graham said. “For the most part, we played good help defense.”
Chariho got a big lift from Chris Kozlosky off the bench in the first half when Reed, a starter, picked up two fouls in the first two minutes of the contest. Kozlosky made three 3-pointers in the first half to finish with nine points.
Dugas added nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Liam Considine led South Kingstown in scoring with nine points. Griffin Sward had eight.
South coach Heny Herbermann was pleased with his team’s performance in the tournament after a 69-53 loss to Narragansett on Dec. 27. The Rebels opened with a win over Stonington.
“We had a stinker the other night against Narragansett that made me feel pretty bad,” Herbermann said. “I feel a little better now. We still have have progress to make. I was proud of our effort against Chariho. Chariho is good, they are tough. Dae-Sean Kirby had two really good games [in the tournament]. Jeff Burns is another guy who doesn’t get a lot of notice because he doesn’t score a lot. But we put him on the best guy on the other team every night and he does a great job.”
South’s Sward and Kirby were named to the all-tournament team. Chris Niziolek made it for Chariho. Stonington’s Luke Lowry and Westerly’s Jesse Samo rounded out the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.