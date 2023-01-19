SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The Prout School girls basketball team was glad to be back on the court, even if the scoreboard didn’t cooperate with its return.
Eleven days before, the team bus crashed on the way to a game at Chariho High School. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. After the postponement of the Chairho game and two additional games last week while the Crusaders healed up, the team returned to game action on Tuesday and lost 49-33 to East Greenwich.
“I think for everybody, it was good for us to be back on the court,” Prout head coach Scott Marques said. “We’re still down a couple of players but it was good to be back. I think the girls are excited about that.”
On the court and off, the players have been happy to have each other to lean on after the scary experience. Marques wasn’t actually on the bus; he lives in Cranston and was meeting the team at Chariho, while assistant coach Patrick Bell rode the bus. Marques was in the parking lot at Chariho when he got the call.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Marques said. “As a team, it was a lot for them to deal with. I would say it was a pretty traumatic experience for them.”
The Crusaders were able got back to practice last week, and the team held a pizza party after one of the sessions in an effort to get everyone together, including the players who are still sidelined.
“We’re not completely whole yet but we’ve been with everybody,” Marques said. “We had a pizza party after practice over the weekend. The girls were just happy to be together.”
On the court, the Crusaders continued to trend in the right direction despite the sudden break in action. They had lost their first four league games before breaking into the win column Jan. 4 against Cumberland. Aside from a slow start on Tuesday, they were competitive against East Greenwich, out-scoring the Avengers in the second half after falling into a deep hole.
“If you ask anyone, our team has grown and gotten better and better each game,” Marques said. “I’m disappointed about tonight because I sort of envisioned what we did in the fourth quarter being what we did for the whole game. But we’ve definitely gotten better. In the next couple of weeks, I thik we can make some noise in the division.”
Prout struggled to score in the early going, managing just one field goal in the first quarter as East Greenwich jumped to an 11-4 lead. The second quarter was a little better but Avenger star Alex Mega got hot on the other side and made it a 19-point game at halftime.
With better defensive intensity and a lot more offense, the Crusaders held serve in the third quarter, out-scoring the Avengers by one. Sophomore guard Erin Young led an even better push in the fourth, scoring all of Prout’s points in a 10-1 run. That burst made it a nine-point game, but Mega responded with a 3-pointer and the Avengers scored seven straight points to regain full control.
For Prout, the second half was something to build on – both in terms of performance and effort.
“That glimpse of competitiveness is something to grasp on to,” Marques said. “They kept fighting. That’s something really good about our team – they don’t quit.”
Young was a bright spot for Prout with 16 points. Brylee Merrill had eight points and several blocks at the defensive end. Mega poured in 31 points for the Avengers.
Prout was slated for another game on Wednesday against Coventry.
