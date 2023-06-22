One streak gave way to another – and it was a good one for the Ocean State Waves.
After opening the season with three straight losses, the Waves won six consecutive games. Mystic ended the heater on Sunday, but the Waves regrouped for a 13-10 win over North Shore on Tuesday at Old Mountain Field, making it seven wins in eight games.
The good stretch has the Waves sitting at 7-4. Newport leads the Coastal Division with a 9-2 record. The first meeting between the rival Waves and Gulls was postponed due to rain on Saturday.
Depth having an impact
Summer ball teams sometimes struggle to get their full roster on the field at the beginning of the year.
That hasn’t been an issue for the Waves, who have a large group in the fold and are putting the depth to good use.
The Waves are substituting liberally in the early going, regulary sending upwards of a dozen players to the plate in a single game.
In Tuesday’s slugfest win over North Shore, the number was actually 17. Seven different players had hits and eight scored at least one run.
Gillespie explodes
Davis Gillespie redshirted this season at Southern Mississippi, and may have needed a little time to shake off the rust.
Consider it gone now.
In Tuesday’s win, Gillespie went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI.
