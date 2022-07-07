The three sports that Ellie Bishop played in her freshman year at North Kingstown High School provided plenty of highlights. The girls soccer team won the state title in the fall and the girls basketball team captured the Division I title in the winter. Bishop joined the sailing team in the spring.
It was a busy year, but there was still room for a fourth sport – one she wasn’t quite ready to give up. And it delivered a big highlight, too.
Bishop plays competitive flag football and in May, she competed with a New England squad at an international tournament in Germany.
“It was an incredible experience,” Bishop said.
Bishop grew up playing flag football for North Kingstown’s league. Her brother Chris played, and has continued his football career with the Skippers. For girls, football opportunities dry up around high school, but the flag variety has emerged as an option. Bishop loves football and wanted to keep playing. In addition to being a fan, there are family connections to the sport: her grandfather played college football at Colby.
When Bishop found out about the New England Flag Football organization, she jumped at the chance.
“I’ve been playing flag football since I was 8. I joined a co-ed team at NK, playing mostly for all boys teams. I got into it because my older brother played,” Bishop said. “I always enjoyed playing, so I just wanted to stick with it as long as I could. In seventh grade, I played at a regional tournament, through Narragansett, up in Massachusetts. I got recruited by NEFFL flag to play on their team.”
NEFFL squads play in tournaments locally and beyond. In her first few years with her team, Bishop traveled to play in tournaments in Florida and Pennsylvania, lining up at wide receiver on offense and safety on defense. Along the way, she bonded with girls who have a unique desire to play a sport they love.
“I love meeting new people, building friendships,” Bishop said. “It’s fun because I get to travel and experience new things. Girls football isn’t really a big thing, so everyone has something to bond over with.”
The U17 squad got the Germany opportunity this year, as the team entered the women’s division of the Big Bowl tournament. Bishop and her teammates headed to Walldorf, just outside Frankfurt, for the event.
“I had never been to Europe before, so it was really cool,” Bishop said. “Got to see a lot of things and try new foods. I also got to talk to some of the European players there. We were mostly playing against older women, in their 20s and 30s. Apparently, football isn’t a big thing for younger kids in Europe. Flag football is more for adults, which I thought was interesting.”
That meant that the NEFFL team was the youngest in the field. They more than held their own, beating teams from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. A semifinal loss to Austria sent them to a third-place finish.
“For us, being the youngest team there, we did pretty well,” Bishop said.
From here, Bishop plans to keep playing flag football for a few more years, even as her other sports take a more prominent spot in her plans. She was one of the leading scorers for the state champion soccer squad and was a key bench player for the basketball team.
With her soccer abilities and her affinity for football, she has thought about trying her hand at kicking for the Skipper football team, but isn’t sure.
“I would consider it,” Bishop said. “I’ve definitely thought about it and I’ve had people recommend me for it.”
For now, she’ll just keep playing.
“I think I’ll be looking into college for other sports, but I definitely want to stick with flag football as long as I can,” she said.
