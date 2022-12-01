Three North Kingstown Jaguars youth football teams raised trophies with Super Bowl wins on Nov. 20, and a fourth Jags squads finished as the runner-up. North Kingstown won the Varsity Super Bowl 6-0 thanks to a touchdown by Nick Stafford and a defensive stop in the final seconds that kept Chariho out of the end zone, with Silas Macmillen making the game-winning tackle. In the Pee Wee Super Bowl, North Kingstown prevailed over a previously unbeaten Johnston team by a 27-12 score. The Junior Pee Wee team pulled off the same feat, toppling Johnston 31-0. The Junior Varsity Super Bowl title went to Johnston, which beat the Jaguars.

