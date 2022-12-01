Three North Kingstown Jaguars youth football teams raised trophies with Super Bowl wins on Nov. 20, and a fourth Jags squads finished as the runner-up. North Kingstown won the Varsity Super Bowl 6-0 thanks to a touchdown by Nick Stafford and a defensive stop in the final seconds that kept Chariho out of the end zone, with Silas Macmillen making the game-winning tackle. In the Pee Wee Super Bowl, North Kingstown prevailed over a previously unbeaten Johnston team by a 27-12 score. The Junior Pee Wee team pulled off the same feat, toppling Johnston 31-0. The Junior Varsity Super Bowl title went to Johnston, which beat the Jaguars.
Should school committees and town councils be required to appoint the top vote-getters of an election to leadership roles?
Following a fairly tame election season (By local standards), the Narragansett and South Kingstown Town Councils got off to a rocky start last week as top vote-getters Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Deborah Bergner were each passed over for roles as their respective town's Council Presidents following controversial votes in the first meetings of both boards. The moves have sparked a local debate over the "tradition" of appointing the top vote getter of an election to the role of Town Council President, with supporters arguing such a move should be mandated as an indication of the will of local voters. Opponents argue the perhaps informal tradition is not a requirement by either town's charter and, as such, should be left for each individual body of government to decide amongst itself. Should school committees and town councils be required to appoint the top vote-getters of an election to leadership roles? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
