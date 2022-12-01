Following a fairly tame election season (By local standards), the Narragansett and South Kingstown Town Councils got off to a rocky start last week as top vote-getters Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Deborah Bergner were each passed over for roles as their respective town's Council Presidents following controversial votes in the first meetings of both boards. The moves have sparked a local debate over the "tradition" of appointing the top vote getter of an election to the role of Town Council President, with supporters arguing such a move should be mandated as an indication of the will of local voters. Opponents argue the perhaps informal tradition is not a requirement by either town's charter and, as such, should be left for each individual body of government to decide amongst itself. Should school committees and town councils be required to appoint the top vote-getters of an election to leadership roles? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: