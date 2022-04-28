Something will have to give on Thursday.
A month into the season, North Kingstown and South Kingstown are the last undefeated teams standing in Division I baseball. They’ll meet in the first of two games on Thursday at 5 p.m., at Lischio Field. The rematch is set for Monday at 4:15, at Old Mountain Field.
Heading into the home-and-home set, both teams are 8-0 and sitting atop Division I-B. The top teams in the other half of Division I, all have at least two losses.
Most recently, the Rebels posted a sweep of East Providence. They won a tight 8-7 game on Friday, then blew past the Townies 12-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game in which they didn’t surrender a hit.
The Skippers swept Moses Brown last week before beating Mt. Hope 5-1 on Monday.
RIIL award nominees
Several local standouts were among the nominees for the RIIL’s Student Athlete of the Year award. Winners were announced this were announced this week, with Bishop Hendricken’s Brandyn Durand and Mt. Hope’s Eva White earning top honors.
The local nominees were North Kingstown’s T.J. Gormley and Sadie Souls, South Kingstown’s Ryan Hazard and Carly Tomlinson and Prout’s Drew Jalbert and Meghan Mancini.
The RIIL’s awards luncheon is set for May 11.
Crusaders make it two in a row
The Prout girls lacrosse team followed up its win over North Kingstown with an 18-13 victory over Wheeler on Monday.
The win puts the Crusaders over the .500 mark at 3-2 heading into Friday’s big game against South Kingstown.
