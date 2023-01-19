A local homeowners' association has asked the town of South Kingstown to scrap a so-called 'tradition' of snow plowing select private roads within the community. Saying the town's current system — which allows for plowing 14 of the 75 total miles of private roads within SK — is unfair to residents who live on roads that aren't plowed, the group wants the town to take an 'all or none' approach to how it handles such roads in the interest of "fairness." Do you believe local towns should use taxpayer resources to plow/maintain private roads within their communities? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

