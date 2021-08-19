Five members of the Ocean State Waves were picked for the NECBL’s all-league and all-division teams, which were announced Tuesday. The Waves, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and the North Shore Navigators were tied for the most selections.
Batting champ and new league record holder Travis Honeyman was named as the left-fielder on the All-League team. A rising sophomore at Boston College, Honeyman finished the summer with a .430 batting average, plus seven home runs and 26 RBI.
Pitcher Ryan Gleason joined Honeyman on the first team. The Virginia Tech lefty was a standout reliever for the Waves, finishing with a 2.04 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
Three other Waves were named to the All-Southern Division team, led by South Kingstown native Shaun Gamelin. The team’s star closer finished with four saves, a 1.80 ERA and 32 strikeouts in just 15 innings pitched.
Relief pitcher Zach Fernandez of URI and catcher Johnny Tuccillo rounded out the Wave selections. Fernandez had a team-best 1.17 ERA across 13 relief appearances. Tuccillo, of Stony Brook, batted .314 with two homers and 16 RBI while playing strong defense behind the plate.
