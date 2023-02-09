PROVIDENCE — A more challenging schedule has been no match for Narragansett’s talent and good vibes.
The Mariner girls swim team completed its third consecutive undefeated season with a 70-24 victory over Bay View on Monday night at the Fox Point Boys & Girls Club. The first two perfect campaigns came in Division III. This season, Narragansett moved up to D-II but has stayed right on course.
“We knew this year would be tough because we moved up to D-II, but we knew we could do it,” junior Madison Tally said. “Really working together and having that strong bond definitely helped us this year.”
Narragansett hasn’t lost a dual meet since the 2019-20 season. At that point, the Mariners were dealing with low numbers and struggling through the grind of Division I. A large class of swimmers arrived for the 2021 season and the rest is history – literally. Narragansett had two straight undefeated seasons in 2009 and 2010, but had never delivered three in a row until now.
“It’s really exciting, more and more every year,” Tally said. “It’s so fun to be on our team. We bond like crazy. Since Narragansett is so small, we’re all really tight. We’re all so proud of each other’s accomplishments.”
The group that changed Narragansett’s fortunes is now in their third year with the team. They’ve picked up some reinforcements along the way, including a good freshman crop this year.
“We have a good-sized team and everybody gives 110 percent,” head coach Sara Sweetman said. “We have a large junior class. Since they came in, they kind of brought our team back up. Our freshmen that have come in this year have been super exciting.”
The team’s ability is undeniable but it’s been boosted by a family atmosphere.
“It’s really just the team spirit,” junior Abby Bauman said. “Going undefeated in D-III and bringing in a couple of really good freshmen this year, we were really looking forward to the season. We knew it was going to be hard. We knew we were going to have to push ourselves. But it worked.”
The team chemistry makes a difference in the pool.
“I think that being happy on a team is going to make you swim 10 times faster than not,” Sweetman said. “They really support each other.”
Narragansett’s toughest match of the season was its first – a 54-40 win over Classical in the season opener. Moses Brown also gave the Mariners a tough test last week, but they delivered another win.
On Monday, the Mariners won all but one event in the victory over the Bengals. Maggie Taplin headed the list of winners with first-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Bauman won the 200 individual medley, Tally took first in the 100 backstroke, Isabel Tahlmore won the 200 freestyle, Natalia Salvadore took the 100 butterfly and Daizy Sweetman won the 100 freestyle.
Mia DeLuise and Julianne Harris both scored points in two events. Norah Healey, Ellie Wooten, Alaina Waters-Kitt and Addison Bonner also chipped in points. The Mariners won all three relay events.
While the result was more of the same, the Mariners have seen steady improvement along the way. The challenge of D-II has drawn out the best in the squad.
“We’re seeing a lot of improvement, from everyone, across the board,” Bauman said. “The competition gets you going.”
Postseason challenges are next on the docket. Each of the last two years, Narragansett capped its undefeated campaigns with division titles. The goal remains the same as the Mariners get set for the D-II championship meet. They’ll also be looking to make some noise at states.
“Divisions, our goal is to win,” Sweetman said. “The scoring is a lot different than dual meets, so it’s not a given. We’re going to have to get pumped up, be in the right mental state and physical state to do that. So the girls are aiming for that first. And then we’ll have about eight swimmers going to states. It’ll be interesting to see how we do across the state.”
