The Narragansett High School boys lacrosse team is coming off a runner-up finish in Division III last year, but has learned quickly in the new season that there is work to do to maintain that standard.
The Mariners lost their season opener to a strong Toll Gate team on Monday. They played better in a quick turnaround on Tuesday but fell again to Westerly, another likely contender.
While it wasn’t the start they wanted, there were some positives and some important lessons to be taken.
“It was a good battle today, definitely better than yesterday,” head coach Mark Chafee said after Tuesday’s game. “We’re young in some key spots and doing some things we shouldn’t be doing. I was happy we hung in and fought back after getting down. That’s a good sign. Hopefully we can get moving in the right direction.”
The Mariners finished 11-2 last year and made the D-III finals. Their only losses of the regular season came against Pilgrim, and the Patriots got them again in the title game. The runner-up finish was the second in the last four years for the program, so there’s plenty of excitement.
Last year’s squad was one of many Narragansett teams that benefited from an athletic senior class. There was success in baseball, basketball, football and soccer, as well. And like those teams, the Mariner lacrosse squad is trying to fill the gaps after graduation.
“Typical Narragansett team,” Chafee said. “We’ve got some very good players. But we’re just a few bodies short, and that shows against really good teams. We’re a little thin in some spots.”
Another good senior class leads the way for the Mariners, and it’s a group that runs 12 deep. Senior Dante Iannelli heads up the attack, alongside junior Braden Massey. Seniors Jackson Fogarty, Pieter Mushen and Jack Abrams are back in the midfield, along with junior Lucas Masson. The defense is anchored by seniors Luke Webster, Zach Tuoti and Hunter Massey. Senior Shane McNally is back for his second year in goal.
“Shane played well today,” Chafee said. “We’ve just got to score more goals.”
The landscape in D-III is a little different after RIIL realignment. Pilgrim moved up to D-II after its title, while Westerly – which won the 2019 title over Narragansett – dropped down.
“It’ll be interesting. Toll Gate looked really good. They’ll probably be the top team,” Chafee said. “Hopefully we can hang around, get ourselves started and try to get into the playoffs and make something happen.”
Crusaders looking for more of the same
The Prout boys lacrosse team shook off a down year in 2021 to emerge as a contender in 2022, and the Crusaders plan to uphold that status this season.
“We’re expecting to be right back in the playoff mix this year,” head coach Mike Millen said.
Millen is in his second year at the helm and providing some stability for a program that had gone through several coaching changes in quick succession. After a 2-7 campaign in 2021, the Crusaders went 8-4 last year, finished third in Division II and lost a tight game in the semifinals.
The Crusaders hope to remain in the top tier even as the landscape around them shifts. Two teams came down from D-I and one moved up. Two teams moved up from D-III, as well, replacing the bottom two from last year.
“Half the division is brand new,” Millen said. “It will be different.”
Prout will attack the new-look schedule with a deep group that’s headed by its defensive unit. Jacob Cox, Tyler Rielly, and Owen McNally are back as the anchors of the team. Teddy LeBlanc is sliding into the goalie spot after playing in the field last year.
“It’s a real blessing to know that behind everything, I have a core group of guys who all got lots of varsity minutes,” Millen said.
The midfield and the attack are more of an unknown, with some significant graduation losses from last year. Declan Foley and Mark Benedict are among those looking to step up. Mason Keramidas is back as the team’s face-off specialist.
The lineup options are plentiful thanks to some of the best depth the program has had in recent years.
“ One thing we’re not short on this year is depth,” Millen said. “It’s very promising to have that. The depth allows us to be more flexible. With the guys we have on defense, it’s going to allow us to move around the pieces on the offensive side.”
Prout had a co-op arrangement with EWG last year, but it has been discontinued. LeBlanc, the senior goalie, attends EWG but is grandfathered in to Prout’s squad even without the official co-op setup.
The numbers are good enough for Prout to not need much in the way of reinforcements. They hope it pays off.
“We hope to be in the running for playoffs and then that’s when the next season starts,” Millen said.
Skippers hope to hold steady in D-I
North Kingstown’s return to Division I last season was a grind. After a brief stay in D-II culminated with a championship in 2021, the Skippers went back up to D-I and finished 2-6 in league play. But they remain steadfast in their commitment to being competitive in the state’s top division.
In their season opener Tuesday, they drew a tough assignment with a matchup against powerhouse Moses Brown. They lost 11-3 but didn’t get buried, as teams often do against the Quakers. It was a 6-3 game at halftime.
“I thought we were competitive the whole game. The final was 11-3 but I don’t think that was indicative of how the game went,” second-year head coach Sean Murray said. “We were only down three at halftime. Just had some struggles in the second half. But we have something to build on. Moses Brown is a very good team and we really held tough against them. We hit a couple of posts. Super happy with the effort.”
The Skippers took some graduation hits from last year’s squad, but have a group of veterans who are capable of leading the charge. Several of them are bound for the collegiate lacrosse ranks, including Garrett Deady, Sebastian Reid and Adam Pelletier.
“We’ve got some guys who have some aspirations and have worked super hard for it,” Murray said. “It’s nice to see that.”
Deady, Reid and Nick Snyder are the team captains for the Skippers. Snyder and Reid will lead the attack, along with Pelletier. Kole Mancini is the team’s top returning midfielder. Andrew Thibeault and Jake Horsman are leading the defense. Deady will also be there after he sits out the first half of the season due to RIIL transfer rules. Emerson Lavallee is handling the goalie duties and showed some good signs in the season opener.
“I think we’ve got a great group,” Murray said. “We lost a lot of guys from last year, but we have some other guys ready to step up.”
It will be a challenge in D-I, even more than it was last year. The two teams North beat last season – South Kingstown and Middletown – went back to D-II.
“The two teams we beat last year are not in D-I anymore,” Murray said. “So the competition is getting tougher. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Rebels back to comfort zone
There weren’t many positives to last year’s 0-8 campaign in D-I, but the lopsided finishes did give South Kingstown an opportunity. Everyone on the roster saw a lot of time, and the experience should serve the Rebels well as they move back to D-II this spring.
“We had a chance to run a lot of guys out there,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “Everyone got quite a bit of experience. Not that D-II is easy by any means, but these guys have been on the field at a high level. I think it helps us a lot. They were playing the best of the best.”
The Rebels have had major success at the D-II level over their history. They were the runner-up in three straight years from 2012 to 2014 and then won the D-II championship in 2019. All the success has prompted several moves up to the top circuit, all of which have been a struggle, like last year’s campaign.
With a good core of experienced players and a lot of depth, the Rebels expect to be in the mix as they get back to the better fit of D-II.
“We’re back in D-II and I feel like we’ll be pretty competitive,” Cauchon said. “We have a lot of guys who played a lot last year and got that experience in D-I.”
Seniors Brendan Kroll and Mike Aiello will be the captains.
Sophomore Sean McGregor is back as the goalie after splitting time there last year. Liam Considine is joining Aiello on defense. The midfield is a little light on experience, so the Rebels need some of their deep crop of young players to step up. They also picked up hockey standout Eison Nee. Kroll will carry a big load on the attack. He’s been the team’s top scoring threat through all his years in a Rebel uniform.
“We’re kind of inexperienced at midfield,” Cauchon said. “But we have some good players skill-wise. We’re going to need them to step up and make us more competitive.”
There are no shortage of options, with 38 players on the roster. Many are coming up from the South County Sharks youth program, which has given them a good base of skills.
“Everybody can throw, everybody can catch,” Cauchon said. “The skill level is there.”
The Rebels opened the season on Monday and beat Chariho 13-5.
