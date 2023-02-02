The North Kingstown boys reigned supreme and South Kingstown’s Sierra Thompson took home a lot of hardware at the indoor track and field division championships last week at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Skippers claimed the Southern Division title on Saturday by edging out Portsmouth. Prout had a strong fourth-place finish, while Narragansett was fifth and South Kingstown took eighth.
Thompson continued a standout season with three first-place finishes as the Rebel girls took fourth in the Bayha Division meet, which was held last Tuesday. Narragansett took fourth in the Dwyer Division, while North Kingstown was sixth and Prout was eighth in Headley.
Skippers get some revenge with title
North Kingstown doesn’t lose dual meets very often, but dropped one early this season to Portsmouth by three points. The Patriots went on to finish with an undefeated record, but it was the Skippers who won the division title thanks to Saturday’s performance.
Jackson Borge led a strong effort by the distance running corps with a pair of gold medals. He won the 1,000 in 2:43.85 and the 1,500 in 4:36.94. Keaton Diehl also went gold with a first-place showing in the 3,000 in 9:41.40. Diehl added a bronze in the 1,000. Miki Ashenafi, Ben Butera, Ben Monaco and Gavin Shipperly also added points in those events.
Ethan Wordell won the weight throw with a best of 63 feet, 10.25 inches. He also claimed second in the shot put. Malcolm Lima and Jack Harmon also scored in the weight throw.
James Borkman took first place in the 55-meter dash in 6.63 seconds and tacked on a sixth-place finish in the 300. Sam Northrup grabbed two top-three finishes with a second place in the hurdles and a third in the long jump. Brendan Pratt finished fourth in the hurdles and seventh in the high jump. Matewos Ashenafi, Jason Marcelino and Noah Gincastro chipped in points as well.
Two relay teams earned gold medals, and the other took third.
Prout won eight medals on its way to fourth place. Steven Quinn was the top performer with a gold medal in the 300 in 37.39 seconds. He also took third in the 55-meter dash.
Blake Sykes took third in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,000. Jesse Fitzelle-Jones finished eighth in the 600. All three Crusader relay teams scored, led by the 4x800 squad’s third-place finish.
Cole Francis was Narragansett’s top performer. The sophomore won the 600 in 1:29.35. Bowen Healey was the runner-up in the 1,000, Pieter Mushen placed in both the 55 and the 300 and Carson Oakes earned top-five finishes in the high jump and long jump.
Four South Kingstown competitors took home medals. Liam Sagal was fifth in the high jump and seventh in the hurdles. Isiah Carter took fourth in the long jump, Brody Shiels finished sixth in the 600 and T.J. Blechmn took seventh in the 600. Two relay units also place.
Thompson leads girls highlights
Thompson captured three gold medals for South Kingstown, winning the 300 in 42.06 seconds, taking the 55-meter hurdles in 9.07 seconds and clearing 5 feet, 3 inches to win the high jump. She also took a bronze medal for a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash.
Laurel Filiberto also went gold for the Rebels, finishing first in the 600 in 1:41.12.
Sofia Caito added a fourth-place finish in the 3,000 and an eighth-place in the 1,000. Zoe Matos took fourth in the high jump. Three relay teams also medaled, with the 4x400 squad leading the way in second place.
Narragansett’s fourth-place finish was powered by two first-place showings. Karuna Lohmann won the 300 in a time of 44.84. Kylee Bennett took home the weight throw title with a toss of 47 feet, 2 inches.
Sarah Tetreault and Maddie O’Neill each medaled in two events for the Mariners. Tetreault placed fourth in the 55-meter dash and sixth in the long jump. O’Neill took third in both the 1,000 and the 1,500.
Julianne Harris added a fourth-place finish in the 600. Sofia DiBiasio took seventh in the 300 and Audrianna Pinocci finished seventh in the weight throw.
Two relays teams also placed.
North Kingstown captured six medals on its way to sixth place in the Headley Division. Rachel Mara led the charge with a fourth-place finish in the 1,000 and a fifth in the 1,500. Cameron Saleh was the runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles. Alexis Rohrbach and Riley Dempsey went three-four in the long jump. The 4x200 relay team placed sixth.
Prout took home seven medals and finished eighth in Headley. Julia Smith grabbed medals in both throwing events, taking seventh in the weight and eighth in the shot put. Laurel McMahon grabbed a fourth-place in the 3,000 and Jessica Mastrandrea took fifth in the 600. All three relay teams also medaled.
