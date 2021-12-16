With the wrestling season back in its usual spot after last year’s COVID postponement to spring, the annual kickoff event happened Saturday at North Kingstown High School. Teams from around the state converged for the South County Invitational. In a tight battle for the Wilson Cup, Cranston West totaled 172 points to edge Chariho by seven and host North Kingstown by 8.5 points.
The Skippers had more champions than any other school, taking five gold medals. Reigning state champ Aidan Zarrella won the title at 170 pounds, Connor Swaim was tops at 132, Noah Daylor won at 195, Phillip Neiman took the crown at 138 and Tyler Schartner prevailed at 126. Nick Floody added a second place finish at 126 to the tally.
With growing numbers, Narragansett had a strong showing in fifth place. Conor Winfield led the Mariners with a runner-up finish at 160, Raymond McConnell was third at 132, Jonah Diakite was fourth at 170 and Colin Morgan finished fourth at 182.
South Kingstown finished 10th, led by Gavin Rodman’s second-place finish at 132 and Logan Reiner’s third place at 182.
