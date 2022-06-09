A host of South Kingstown senior standouts went out on a high note and the next Rebel star arrived with a bang at the outdoor track and field state meet on Saturday at Brown Stadium.
Ryan Hazard took home two medals and broke his own school record in the shot put, Antonio Capalbo took silver in the 1,500 and several other runners took home medals. The Rebels also cheered on sophomore Sierra Thompson, who continued her breakout season on the big stage. She won the state title in the 400 meters and medaled in three other events.
The Rebel girls led area teams in fifth place, and the boys finished 10th. North Kingstown’s girls took sixth and the boys finished 14th. Led by two medals from junior Kylee Bennett, Narragansett finished 17th in the girls standings.
Thompson wins gold to lead Rebels
This time last year, Thompson was competing in the high jump at the state meet, finishing just outside the medals as a freshman.
Her days of one event and no medals are gone.
Thompson burst onto the scene this spring with a terrific season in a long list of events, highlighted by a school record performance in the 400 meters at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational. And she continued to shine at Saturday’s state meet. Her school record lasted just a week as she broke it again with the state-title winning run. She also finished fourth in the 200, sixth in the high jump and chipped in for a bronze medal in the 4x400 relay.
“It feels amazing,” Thompson said. “I can’t stop smiling.”
For her earlier school record, Thompson credited Moses Brown national-level star Sophia Gorriaran, whose fast pace in the 400 spurred Thompson to try to keep up. Gorriaran did not compete at the state meet, so Thompson upper her pace again and this time led the pack. With long strides on the back stretch, she blew past the competition to win the title in 57.25 seconds.
“My PR in the meet last week was all because of Sophia,” Thompson said. “She pushed me so hard. I thank her for that. I just tried to keep it up. It was really good competition. Hearing those footsteps behind me kept me going.”
Thompson ran 25.83 seconds for fourth place in the 200 and cleared 4-10 in the high jump. The 4x400 relay team featuring Thompson, Tayshia Cary, Laurel Filiberto and Isabelle McDonald finished in third place.
The Rebels delivered other relay success, too, with the 4x800 team providing the biggest highlight. Filiberto, McDonald, Sofia Caito and Emma Soffientino raced to second place behind La Salle in 9:41.90.
In the 4x100 relay, it was Cary, Ella Arnone, Arsenia Brown and Zoe Matos taking sixth.
Brown also medaled in an individual race for the Rebels, taking sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Hazard, Capalbo win silver
Ryan Hazard was already set to go down as the best shot-putter in South Kingstown High School history, but he got a little more distance between him and future Rebel greats on Saturday.
In his final state meet, the senior broke his own school record in the shot put, hitting 56 feet, 6.5 inches en route to a silver medal.
“Coming into the meet, I felt really good this morning,” Hazard said. “I tested out the circle this morning and just felt really good. I came into the day really focused on the school record. I was like, ‘I’ve got to make sure I solidify a record that’s going to stay for a while.’”
Hazard had previously set the school mark – a 30-year-old record – at last year’s state meet. Again, he peaked at the right time this year, hitting the new mark on his final attempt. He finished second only to Woonsocket star Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan.
“My first throw, I went around 52 and I knew from there, just because of release, I knew I had it today,” Hazard said. “My final throw is usually my best. I’m comfortable, I relax more. Just the release off my hand felt perfect.”
Hazard also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 151-01. While Saturday marked Hazard’s last high school meet on Rhode Island soil, he still has the New England championships and a potential trip to New Balance Nationals on the docket. After that, Hazard will begin a collegiate career at Rhode Island College.
“I can’t wait to get there,” Hazard said. “It’s pretty much the perfect school for me.”
Antonio Capalbo also leaves South Kingstown with his name in the record books. He set a new school mark in the 800 at the Hendricken Invitational, a week prior to the state meet. Back on the track Saturday, he snagged a silver medal in the 1,500, while finishing just outside the medals in the 800.
Capalbo also teamed up with Jacob Mathews, Will Ballard and Drew Torell to take fourth place in the 4x400 relay.
Nate Ambrad took home the other medal for South Kingstown with a fifth-place finish in the discus.
NK takes medals
Four bronze medals highlighted North Kingstown’s day at the track. Brooke Thompson and Olivia Priest did the honors on the girls side, while John Schultz and the 4x400 relay team topped the boys list
Thompson was coming off a state title in the high jump in indoor track. She wasn’t far off her pace on Saturday, clearing 5 feet, but she and the rest of the field ran into a buzzsaw. Portsmouth’s Morgan Casey cleared 5-08 to win the title with ease.
Thompson departed her final state meet with a bronze medal, adding it to a large collection. She also took sixth place in the triple jump.
Priest has competed in the pole vault this spring, tapping into similar abilities that have made her the state’s best high school gymnast the last two years. She cleared 10 feet to take third place on Saturday.
North Kingstown also racked up points in the javelin, with three Skippers taking medals. Carly Lafferty led the way in fourth, Faith Veasley was fifth and Isabella Frenzillil took sixth.
The 4x100 relay rounded out the scoring for the Skipper girls. Emma Charpentier, Abigail Tober, Fallon Preble and Sadie Souls finished fourth.
Schultz led the North Kingstown boys with a third-place finish in the 400 meters. He also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay, along with Cameron Ferrell, Jack Toolin and Jake Sullivan.
A terrific year for North Kingstown throwers culminated in three podium finishes at states. Nathan Field took fifth in a competitive shot put field, Shamus Culhane finished fifth in the hammer and Andrew Harmon took sixth in the hammer.
Quinn O’Connell also grabbed a medal for the Skippers with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault.
Bennett medals twice for Mariners
In the indoor track season, Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett was working her way back from an injury. She was healthy enough to take home a fourth-place medal at the indoor state meet, but what she was really looking forward to was the outdoor season.
The junior made good on the expectations on Saturday. She captured a silver medal in the hammer throw and also placed fifth in the discus.
Bennett threw 159-08 in the hammer, finishing behind only Coventry’s Liangie Calderon. Bennett had an eight-foot cushion on the third-place finisher.
She followed that up with another podium finish in the discus. Her throw of 106-05 was good for fifth place.
Sarah Tetreault earned the other medal for the Mariners, finishing sixth in the long jump.
(1) comment
Congrats to the SK athletes! Awesome job!
Thompson did get a silver medal in the 4 x 400 at last year's state meet.
