History was made for the University of Rhode Island men’s soccer program last week.
Rhody standout Patrick Agyemang became the first Ram to be selected in the opening round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Agyeman was picked 12th overall by Charlotte FC.
The East Hartford, Connecticut, native watched the draft at home with his family. The MLS sent a camera crew to his home to be on site with Agyemang.
One of the most dominant scorers in the Atlantic 10, Agyemang recorded 50 points (19 goals, 12 assists) for the Rams in just 37 matches. He was a 2022 First Team All-Conference selection after leading URI in total points (16 points. 7 goals, 2 assists) for the third consecutive season.
A three-time A-10 Player of the Week and two-time College Soccer News National Team of the Week selection in the fall, Agyemang shined at the recent adidas MLS College Showcase. Held in Raleigh, N.C., the camp featured 44 of the nation’s top collegiate players.
Agyemang is the first Rhode Island player to be drafted since Stavros Zarokostas was taken by the New York Red Bulls in the third round (62nd pick) in the 2020 SuperDraft.
Overall, four URI players have been selected in the SuperDraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.