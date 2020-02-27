The second half of the season wasn’t as good as the first half, but the South Kingstown High School hockey team weathered the storm enough to earn the No. 3 seed for the Division II playoffs. The Rebels will face PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler in the quarterfinals, beginning Friday.
The regular season concluded with an 11-4-1 record for the Rebels. Nine of the wins came consecutively to start the season before Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill ended the unbeaten streak on Jan. 25. The Rebels came back with a win over Coventry before a tie and two straight losses. The Rebels righted the ship with wins over Portsmouth and North Kingstown last week. First-place Cumberland had too much in the regular season finale, winning 5-0 on Friday night.
The PSW co-op team that’s next up in the playoffs finished 7-5-4 in the regular season. South Kingstown skated to a tie with PSW on Feb. 7, after losing a late lead in the third period.
Game one of the quarterfinal series is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Boss Arena. Game two will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.
Hoops playoffs
The boys and girls basketball divisional playoffs begin on Friday with preliminary-round games and continue with quarterfinals next week.
On the boys side, South Kingstown and Narragansett will both be on the road for preliminary-round games on Friday night. South Kingstown is the No. 11 seed in Division I and heads to Smithfield to take on the sixth-seeded Sentinels at 7 p.m. Narragansett is the No. 9 seed in D-II and visits Pilgrim Friday at 7:15 p.m. North Kingstown is the No. 2 seed and has a bye to the quarterfinals, which it will host Tuesday night.
The South Kingstown and North Kingstown girls teams both earned byes to the quarterfinals of the Division I playoffs. Dates and times for their first games were still to be determined as of Wednesday.
Wrestling medals
Area teams made an impact at Freshman/JV Wrestling States this past weekend.
North Kingstown came home with five medals. Nicholas Floody, Ethan Wordell, Malcolm Lima and Cameron Fagnant earned top-four finishes in the freshman division, while Jordan Turillo took third at 195 in the JV bracket.
For South Kingstown, Logan Reiner won the JV title at 160 pounds and Kerkor Kassabian finished second at 145.
Narragansett’s Brady Iannelli was third at JV 160 and Collin Morgan finished fourth in the freshman 152-pound weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.