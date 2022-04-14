NORTH KINGSTOWN — The first two games of the season for North Kingstown highlighted the gap that has become ever-present in Division I boys lacrosse.
In their return to the state’s top division, the Skippers blew past Middletown – another D-I newcomer – 16-2 in their season opener on Friday night. Three days later, the Skippers were on the other end of a lopsided result as perennial powerhouse Moses Brown beat them 19-3.
That’s life in Division I, and the Skippers will try to navigate it.
“I always try to say just focus on us, focus on what we can control, not worry about the other team,” head coach Sean Murray said. “There are going to be some real challenges now that we’re up in D-I, but we’re excited for it. We like the opportunity to show what we have. We’re going to play hard all year and play tough.”
The Skippers won a title last spring in their lone season in Division II, so the program has a bit of momentum. Numbers are strong. North is the kind of program that could eventually close the gap in D-I, where La Salle has won nine consecutive championships, the last six by beating Moses Brown in the finals.
As Murray takes over the head coaching spot, he sees the potential. When he was playing at Hendricken, the Skippers were annually among the state’s best.
“That’s what interested me in the job,” he said. “They were down in Division II last year, did a great job, won Division II, then moved back up to D-I, where I think we belong. We’re here to stay and prove that we belong in Division I. That’s important to me, to keep building toward the goal of winning not just D-II championships but D-I as well.”
The first steps were good in the season opener. The Skippers turned a 4-0 halftime lead into the 16-2 win thanks to a dominant second half. They scored seven straight goals to make it 11-0, then cruised from there in the fourth quarter.
Ty Shapiro paced the attack with six goals and two assists. Adam Pelletier racked up five goals. Nick Snyder and Kole Mancini added two goals each and Jacob Joly tallied one. Liam Waldron finished with three assists. New goalie Aidan Zarrella made seven saves.
“The first league game, I thought it was a good team win,” Murray said. “We came out a little bit flat but really picked it up and put a few goals in the net. Adam Pelletier really stepped up early. And the D held tough. We had a few man-down penalties early and they stuck it out. And our goalie Z played really well, I thought. We’ve been practicing hard and playing as a team in practice. I think that really translated on the field tonight.”
North Kingstown scored the first goal of Monday’s game against the Quakers but was snowed under after that. Peter Buonanno had seven goals for Moses Brown and Owen O’Farrell scored four. The Skippers were led by Pelletier with two goals and Waldron with one. Mancini had an assist.
Next for the Skippers is a home date with Portsmouth on April 22.
